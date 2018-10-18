Bill O’Reilly Unseats His Fox News Replacement as He Skyrockets to the Top of the Bestseller Charts

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has proved capable of putting out a top-selling book even without millions of nightly television viewers.

Although he lost his highly rated show, “The O’Reilly Factor,” in April 2017, he continued to write installments in his line of “Killing” nonfiction books.

The latest, “Killing the SS: The Hunt for the Worst War Criminals in History,” hit the top spot on The New York Times bestseller list this week.

As Mediaite pointed out, the author he booted from the position happens to be the Fox News host who moved into his old time slot on the network.

Tucker Carlson, whose eponymous series filled the gap left by O’Reilly’s departure, dominated the bestseller list last week with his latest, “Ship of Fools.”

The book, Carlson’s second, is billed as a “fearless and funny political commentary on how America’s ruling class has failed everyday Americans.”

It was bumped to No. 2 this week by the eighth installment of the “Killing” series.

For “Killing the SS,” O’Reilly once again teamed up with Martin Duggard, this time to track down what happened to a litany of war criminals after the end of World War II.

The Times reported last year about the difficulty O’Reilly could have in maintaining the wide base of readers he had been able to cultivate in part through his popular cable news program, which he lost amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Ahead of the release of “Killing England,” O’Reilly’s first book published after he left the network, the newspaper noted a sharp decline in preorders compared with previous titles.

Though the allegations against him impacted several business relationships in addition to his cable program, publishing company Henry Holt said it would continue working with O’Reilly.

Ahead of the “Killing England” release, spokeswoman Patricia Eisemann said the company was “just as excited and supportive” of the book as it had been “about the other best-selling titles we’ve published by him.”

Major booksellers, including Barnes & Noble, similarly indicated that they would not alter how O’Reilly’s books were stocked or displayed in its stores.

A representative of that company said of his previous book that the chain would be “treating it like all best-selling books.”

The author promoted his latest work with a short video posted to Twitter earlier this month.

“Killing the SS” is a book about evil… and boy, we’re dealing with evil in America today. pic.twitter.com/vDV7vc61lK — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) October 3, 2018

“It’s about Nazi evil and those who enabled it,” O’Reilly said. “‘Killing the SS’ will stun you. The book is well worth your time.”

