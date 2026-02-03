Billie Eilish's 'Stolen Land' Grammy Lecture Hilariously Backfires – Tribe That Claims Land Under Her Mansion Calls Her Out

Sunday’s Grammy Awards were, as most of us expected, less a celebration of music and more like a competitive grievance seminar.

It was a familiar scene where wealthy celebrities with nothing at stake lined up to scold the country that made their lifestyles possible.

America bad. Law enforcement bad. Borders bad. White people bad.

Singer Billie Eilish decided to crank the rhetoric to 11

During her remarks, she took direct aim at immigration enforcement and declared that everyone living in the United States resides on “stolen land.”

She told the audience, “No one is illegal on stolen land. It’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now. I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting, and speaking up, and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter, and f*** ICE is all I want to say, sorry.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

Billie Eilish calls America "stolen land" Ok, Billie. Your $14,000,000 mansion in LA is built where the Tongva tribes once lived. Any plans on returning it? pic.twitter.com/3qu0ubWX8G — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 2, 2026

That was the speech. That was the insight.

To be clear, no serious adult bases his or her worldview on what a multimillionaire pop star says while clutching a gold statue.

It was unintentionally hilarious, as far as celebrity activism goes.

I’ve mentioned this before in my writing, but it matters here. I am a proud member of a federally recognized Indian tribe.

So on this narrow subject, I’ll go ahead and claim a bit more credibility than a Grammy-stage lecture.

My view has always been simple.

Europeans came to North America with advances in technology, medicine, and science.

Most importantly, they brought with them Christ’s teachings.

If I’m supposedly living on “stolen land” taken from people who look like me, the churches are welcoming, the Wi-Fi works, and Art Deco looks pretty good on the prairie.

But what made Eilish’s comments even more entertaining was what happened next.

The tribe that had previously claimed rights to the land beneath her Los Angeles County mansion did not rush to applaud her courage, as they do not share the same views on conquest that I do.

What did they do? They actually complained.

A Tongva spokesperson told the Daily Mail, “Eilish has not contacted our tribe directly regarding her property. We do value the instance when public figures provide visibility to the true history of this country.”

But the person added, “It is our hope that in future discussions, the tribe can explicitly be referenced to ensure the public understands that the greater Los Angeles Basin remains Gabrieleno Tongva territory.”

There was no thank-you note. There was no praise. There was only a reminder that she hadn’t gone far enough.

That response should surprise no one, because people on the left are never satisfied.

The entire saga is one laugh-out-loud spectacle that continues to pay off.

The best part is that neither Eilish nor the Tongva statement acknowledged reality, which is that the romanticized “native land” narrative is historically false.

Tribes were not peacefully holding hands across the continent before Europeans arrived.

They fought brutal wars over territory, resources, and captives.

Displacement existed long before Columbus. When Europeans arrived, they simply proved better at it.

That is a historical fact.

America was not born from innocence. But it also was not born from the cartoonish evil that celebrities pretend exists so they can feel virtuous on stage.

If Billie Eilish wants to lecture Americans about stolen land, she could do something really funny and give the tribe her home.

It would be a riot watching that not be enough.

