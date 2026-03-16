Share
News
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz testifies on Capitol Hill on March 29, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz testifies on Capitol Hill on March 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Billionaire Business Leader Leaves Seattle for Florida Amid Outrageous Wealth Tax Push

 By Michael Austin  March 16, 2026 at 4:30am
Share

Howard Schultz, the longtime chief executive of Starbucks, said that he moved his family to Miami — an announcement that comes amid a new wealth tax push in Washington state.

Schultz said that he and his wife had lived in Seattle for the past 44 years, but that they recently relocated to the Sunshine State for a fresh start in retirement.

“We have moved to Miami for our next adventure together,” Schultz wrote on LinkedIn. “We are enjoying the sunshine of South Florida and its allure to our kids on the East Coast as they raise families of their own.”

The business magnate discussed his love of Seattle and the development of the city over the past half-century.

“We will be forever grateful for the memories made in Seattle and the relationships built along the way,” he continued. “To the family, friends and partners who made Seattle our home for so many years, thank you.”

But while Schultz loved the city and state he previously called home, the feeling may not have been mutual.

As noted by CBS News, Washington state lawmakers are considering a millionaire tax that could nab 10 percent of personal earnings from anyone bringing in over $1 million.

Schultz did not mention the policy in his announcement.

But as CBS News observed, he may have alluded to the tax-and-spend mindset by expressing hope that Washington “will remain a place for business and entrepreneurship to thrive, creating essential opportunity for those in Seattle and the surrounding areas.”

Schultz has a net worth of $3.5 billion, according to Forbes.

He led Starbucks from 1986 to 2000, from 2008 to 2017, and again as interim chief executive from 2022 to 2023.

He also co-owned the Seattle Supersonics between 2001 and 2006.

Related:
186 Democrats Kick and Scream as Critical Bill Targeting Fraudsters Narrowly Passes House

Forbes reported that Schultz and his wife, Sheri, bought a $44 million penthouse 15 miles north of Miami.

It’s a 5,500-square-foot property complete with five bedrooms, a rooftop terrace, and an oceanfront cabana.

CBS News noted that Washington is not the only West Coast state to consider a massive tax on their wealthiest citizens.

California lawmakers proposed an initiative that would impose a one-time 5 percent tax on the net worth of the 255 billionaires in the state.

Some have since left California as the trajectory toward higher taxes on the wealthy continues.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Christian Engineer in Los Angeles Sues to Make Sure He Can Abstain from 'Pride Month'
Billionaire Business Leader Leaves Seattle for Florida Amid Outrageous Wealth Tax Push
Yamaha Moves Company Headquarters Out of California and Into Much Less Restrictive State
Female Episcopal Minister Facing Animal Cruelty Charges After Three Dogs Die
Shockingly Low Share of Americans Have a Biblical Worldview, New Survey Claims
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation