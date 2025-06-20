Share
News

Billionaire Dead at 53 After Polo Match Shock: 'I've Swallowed Something'

 By Ole Braatelien  June 20, 2025 at 1:59pm
Share

The family of billionaire Sunjay Kapur cremated his remains Thursday, a week after he died from a bee sting during a polo match in Windsor, England.

The funeral ceremony was held at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in New Delhi, India, according to the Indian media company NDTV.

Footage showed family and friends mourning the Indian industrialist.

Kapur, the 53-year-old chairman of the global automotive company Sona Comstar, collapsed at the Guards Polo Club on June 12, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Kapur collapsed on the field after saying, “I’ve swallowed something,” according to the Times of India.

The “something” turned out to be a bee. He reportedly went into anaphylactic shock and suffered a heart attack as a result of the incident.

 

Sona Comstar issued a statement after his death.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of our Chairman, Mr Sunjay Kapur,” the statement read, according to the Mail. “He was a visionary leader whose passion, insight and dedication shaped the identity and success of our company.”

Hours before his own demise, Kapur had posted a statement about the deadly June 12 crash of Air India Flight 171.

Related:
Matthew Perry Update: Doctor Pleads Guilty to Multiple Charges, Could Face Decades Behind Bars

“Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour,” Kapur wrote June 12, on the social media platform X.

Kapur had a net worth of $1.2 billion, according to Forbes.

An avid polo player, he would often compete in matches across the United Kingdom, according to the New York Post.

The royal family, including William, Prince of Wales, would sometimes invite him to play in exclusive matches.

Kapur died during the semi-finals of the Cartier Queen’s Cup, in which his Aureus team played against the Sujan Indian Tigers.

“The club sends its deepest condolences to his widow, Priya Sachdev, his children, the wider Kapur family and his Aureus team-mates,” a statement from the Guards Polo Club read, according to the Mail.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Mom Arrives at Day Care to Screams of Her 9-Month-Old, Hospital's Test Reveals Sick Contaminant
Bombshell Report: Alleged Minnesota Assassin Wrote to FBI Claiming Walz Ordered Him to Take Out Another Leading Politician
Missing 3-Year-Old Girl Found 90 Miles from Home, Mother Arrested After Officers Realize What's on Her Phone
Watch: Ted Cruz and Tucker Carlson Get Into Full Shouting Match Over Iran
Family of Jimmy Swaggart Pleads for Prayer After Longtime Televangelist Is Rushed to Hospital
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation