The family of billionaire Sunjay Kapur cremated his remains Thursday, a week after he died from a bee sting during a polo match in Windsor, England.

The funeral ceremony was held at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in New Delhi, India, according to the Indian media company NDTV.

Footage showed family and friends mourning the Indian industrialist.

VIDEO | Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan attend the funeral of industrialist Sunjay Kapur, the ex-husband of Karisma Kapoor. Kapur, the Chairman of auto components firm Sona Comstar, reportedly suffered a heart attack while he was in the middle of a polo match on… pic.twitter.com/F0HY4dD48B — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 19, 2025

Kapur, the 53-year-old chairman of the global automotive company Sona Comstar, collapsed at the Guards Polo Club on June 12, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Kapur collapsed on the field after saying, “I’ve swallowed something,” according to the Times of India.

The “something” turned out to be a bee. He reportedly went into anaphylactic shock and suffered a heart attack as a result of the incident.

A very sad morning to all horse fraternity.A great man ,A great polo player,horse lover and very kind heart man Sunjay Kapur has died at the age of 53 in England. He reportedly suffered a heart attack after swallowing a bee during a polomatch. RIP #sanjaykapoor #polo pic.twitter.com/Ih1cagIyki — Ajit Nandal 🐎Indian Cowboy (@AjitNandal) June 13, 2025

Sona Comstar issued a statement after his death.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of our Chairman, Mr Sunjay Kapur,” the statement read, according to the Mail. “He was a visionary leader whose passion, insight and dedication shaped the identity and success of our company.”

Hours before his own demise, Kapur had posted a statement about the deadly June 12 crash of Air India Flight 171.

“Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour,” Kapur wrote June 12, on the social media platform X.

Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. 🙏 #planecrash — Sunjay Kapur (@sunjaykapur) June 12, 2025

Kapur had a net worth of $1.2 billion, according to Forbes.

An avid polo player, he would often compete in matches across the United Kingdom, according to the New York Post.

The royal family, including William, Prince of Wales, would sometimes invite him to play in exclusive matches.

Kapur died during the semi-finals of the Cartier Queen’s Cup, in which his Aureus team played against the Sujan Indian Tigers.

“The club sends its deepest condolences to his widow, Priya Sachdev, his children, the wider Kapur family and his Aureus team-mates,” a statement from the Guards Polo Club read, according to the Mail.

