Billionaire Porsche Exec Wants Divorce from His Wife Over Her Dementia: 'Impossible' to Live With

A German-Austrian auto billionaire is seeking a divorce from his wife, and his reasoning isn’t exactly chivalrous.

Wolfgang Porsche — whose name is shared with that of the European luxury car company Porsche — is divorcing her wife over her dementia diagnosis, sources familiar with the situation tell Bild.

The health condition of Porche’s wife, Claudia Porsche, has driven the billionaire to divorce her, according to The Mirror.

Claudia Porche’s personality has undergone change amid her symptoms, and Wolfgang has in turn deemed living with her to be “impossible,” according to sources familiar with the situation.

Claudia is unable to move independently, receives around-the-clock medical care, and has lived near her adult daughter since the onset of the disease two years ago.

Wolfgang Porsche has increasingly taken to the company of Gabriela Prinzessin zu Leiningen, the divorcee of a Shia Muslim Imam.

Porsche has already moved in with Leiningen, according to the Daily Mail.

The pair enjoyed a January holiday to the Maldives together earlier this year.

It’s unclear if Wolfgang and Leiningen are living together in the former’s home in Austria, or the latter’s residence in Munich, Germany.

Wolfgang and Claudia Porsche married in 2019, having begun their relationship in 2007.

The Porsche family’s net worth is estimated to exceed $21.6 billion, according to the Mirror.

It’s unclear how the divorce filing will affect the family’s wealth.

Wolfgang Porsche holds the position of chairman of the Supervisory Board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE, as well as Porsche AG, the Mail reported.

A pleasure and delight to meet the icon himself, Dr. Wolfgang Porsche in Stuttgart. Looking forward to continuing the @Porsche legacy together! pic.twitter.com/ITdKCGfGB2 — Melissa Di Donato (@mdidonato1) December 5, 2022

Wolfgang’s grandfather Ferdinand Porsche founded the luxury car company.

