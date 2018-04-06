The Western Journal

Billionaire Rapper Rants About ‘White Man’s Privilege’ in America

By Randy DeSoto
April 6, 2018 at 10:46am

Music mogul Jay-Z blamed President Donald Trump for “bringing out an ugly side of America” and added there needs to be a conversation about “why white men are so privileged” in America.

The rapper, whose net worth along with wife Beyoncé tops $1 billion, made his remarks to David Letterman during the latest installment of the liberal talk show host’s Netflix program, which will be released Friday.

Letterman, a longstanding critic of the president, kicked off a political portion of his interview with Jay-Z by deadpanning, “I’m beginning to lose confidence in the Trump administration. What do you think of that?”

“I think it’s actually a great thing,” Jay-Z responded. He went on to contend that people must “have a conversation and band together and work together. You can’t really address something that’s not revealed.”

The performer then stated, “(Trump) is bringing out an ugly side of America that we wanted to believe was gone … We still gotta deal with it. We have to have tough conversations — talk about the n-word, talk about why white men are so privileged in this country.”

Letterman agreed saying, “We don’t need any more evidence: Is he a racist, is he not a racist? I’m tellin’ you, (if) you’re having a debate over whether a guy’s a racist, chances are that guy’s a racist.”

Conservative commentator Candace Owens, with Turning Point USA, responded to Jay-Z’s remarks about white man’s privilege tweeting, “Are there any black people left that can’t see that @Beyonce and Jay-Z work full time for @TheDemocrats?”

She added, “They are living proof that no matter how much money you have, you can still be a slave.”

Both Jay-Z and Beyoncé campaigned for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

Christopher Harris, the executive director of Unhyphenated America, concurred that Jay-Z (whose legal name is Shawn Carter) is being used by the Democrat Party to promote race-based politics.

“(The Democrats’) ultimate goal is to continue to push identify politics, and they know that by using a familiar face, someone like Mr. Carter, to distract people….” furthers that end, Harris told Fox News on Friday.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Praises Her Husband, Compares Trump Presidency to ‘Bad Parenting’

He further observed the tactic as a well-worn and predictable play by Democrats.

“I hear people now saying that President Trump’s a racist, but every Republican president has been called a racist because that’s standard talking points for the left to refer to anybody on the right as a racist.”

“Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt lamented Jay-Z’s comments, noting that he and Beyoncé are proof that people from all backgrounds can succeed in America.

“Look where they came from,” she said. “They worked their way up, and they’re capitalists. I just don’t like the victim mentality.”

