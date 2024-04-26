The teenage daughter of a high-tech billionaire goes missing, and one’s thoughts go to the possibility of abduction or kidnapping for ransom.

Police don’t think that’s the case, but present a different theory that could be just as bad — or even worse.

Sixteen-year-old Mint Butterfield was reported missing Monday, The San Francisco Standard reported.

She’s the daughter of Stewart Butterfield, co-founder of Slack, the team communication software, and his ex-wife, entrepreneur Catrina Fake.

Butterfield and Fake also founded the image and video site Flickr.

Last seen about 10 p.m. Sunday at the home where she lives with her mother northwest of San Francisco in Bolinas, California, the girl was reported missing on Monday by her mother, according to a statement from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

Underscoring authorities’ belief Mint was not abducted was the report that she had left a note.

As a result, Mint’s disappearance has been classified as that of a “voluntary missing person,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Yet, they consider her “at risk,” given her “a reported previous threat of suicide,” the sheriff’s statement said.

Will this missing teen be found? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 70% (96 Votes) No: 30% (41 Votes)

Fake — who shares a home with Butterfield in San Francisco — indicated her daughter would probably be going to the city’s Tenderloin District, a center of crime, homelessness and drug use.

Another possible insight into negative aspects of the girl’s mindset was her bent toward transgenderism, as indicated by the sheriff’s office statement that “Mint’s pronouns are they/them.”

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating with the San Francisco Police Department in its efforts to find Mint.

“Unfortunately, there has been misinformation disseminated through social media and other outlets regarding potential associates or persons who may know of Mint’s whereabouts,” according to the sheriff’s department.

Nevertheless, Mint’s disappearance has resulted in multiple social media posts, such as that of social media personality Yashar Ali, who asked on X for help for “my friend’s 16-year-old.”

🚨🚨🚨🚨 I don’t ask for your help often, but I need it now…my friend’s 16-year-old has gone missing. Please spread this far and wide, and if you have any information about their whereabouts, call the number on this flyer. pic.twitter.com/CPIbwf2Ik4 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 23, 2024

Mint’s parents have a long history in technology. Their founding of Flickr occurred in 2004. They sold it to Yahoo the following year.

After the couple’s divorce in 2008, Butterfield founded Slack, which was purchased by Salesforce for $28 billion in 2021.

But whether one is awash in billions or is barely getting by, the pain resulting from a missing child — especially one at risk — is undoubtedly universal.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.