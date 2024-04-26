Billionaire's Teen Daughter Missing: Frightening Theory Put Forward by Police
The teenage daughter of a high-tech billionaire goes missing, and one’s thoughts go to the possibility of abduction or kidnapping for ransom.
Police don’t think that’s the case, but present a different theory that could be just as bad — or even worse.
Sixteen-year-old Mint Butterfield was reported missing Monday, The San Francisco Standard reported.
She’s the daughter of Stewart Butterfield, co-founder of Slack, the team communication software, and his ex-wife, entrepreneur Catrina Fake.
Butterfield and Fake also founded the image and video site Flickr.
Last seen about 10 p.m. Sunday at the home where she lives with her mother northwest of San Francisco in Bolinas, California, the girl was reported missing on Monday by her mother, according to a statement from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.
Underscoring authorities’ belief Mint was not abducted was the report that she had left a note.
As a result, Mint’s disappearance has been classified as that of a “voluntary missing person,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Yet, they consider her “at risk,” given her “a reported previous threat of suicide,” the sheriff’s statement said.
Fake — who shares a home with Butterfield in San Francisco — indicated her daughter would probably be going to the city’s Tenderloin District, a center of crime, homelessness and drug use.
Another possible insight into negative aspects of the girl’s mindset was her bent toward transgenderism, as indicated by the sheriff’s office statement that “Mint’s pronouns are they/them.”
The Marin County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating with the San Francisco Police Department in its efforts to find Mint.
“Unfortunately, there has been misinformation disseminated through social media and other outlets regarding potential associates or persons who may know of Mint’s whereabouts,” according to the sheriff’s department.
Nevertheless, Mint’s disappearance has resulted in multiple social media posts, such as that of social media personality Yashar Ali, who asked on X for help for “my friend’s 16-year-old.”
🚨🚨🚨🚨
I don’t ask for your help often, but I need it now…my friend’s 16-year-old has gone missing.
Please spread this far and wide, and if you have any information about their whereabouts, call the number on this flyer. pic.twitter.com/CPIbwf2Ik4
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 23, 2024
Mint’s parents have a long history in technology. Their founding of Flickr occurred in 2004. They sold it to Yahoo the following year.
After the couple’s divorce in 2008, Butterfield founded Slack, which was purchased by Salesforce for $28 billion in 2021.
But whether one is awash in billions or is barely getting by, the pain resulting from a missing child — especially one at risk — is undoubtedly universal.
