Bills' Damien Harris Carted Off Field in Ambulance as Emotional Damar Hamlin Looks On

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris suffered a neck injury in the second quarter of Sunday night’s game against the New York Giants and was taken by ambulance to a hospital for additional testing, the team said.

The Bills said Harris does have movement in his arms and legs.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” telecast after halftime that he did not have an immediate update on Harris’ condition.

Harris flashed a thumbs-up sign with his left hand as he was being loaded into the ambulance.

He lay still on his back on the turf for several minutes after being tackled by Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke on a 1-yard gain up the middle to convert a third-and-1 situation.

Harris’ helmet appeared to hit Okereke squarely in the left shoulder. The game was delayed for about five minutes while players from both teams gathered around him on the field.

Bills trainers and medical staff rushed from the sideline to attend to Harris before a hushed sold-out crowd at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Buffalo players watched with concerned looks on their faces with lingering memories of Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s near-death experience in January after making what appeared to be a routine tackle.

Hamlin, however, required CPR in needing to be resuscitated on the field after going into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of a game in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Harris did not require CPR and was loaded on a board and immobilized.

NBC cameras showed Hamlin, who was on the Bills’ sideline but was not dressed for the game, several times during the incident. He appeared to be emotional and he had his head bowed.

A cheer went up when Harris raised his thumb before being loaded into the ambulance.

The 26-year-old Harris is a fifth-year player from the University of Alabama who spent his first four seasons with New England before signing with the Bills in free agency this offseason.

Buffalo held off the Giants for a 14-9 victory.

