Billy Graham’s Son Franklin Shares His Christmas Message With Viewers

Son of Christian evangelist Billy Graham, Franklin Graham, shared his Christmas message on “Fox & Friends” Friday and told viewers to share the love of Christ with one another.

“First of all God loves us. He hasn’t forgotten us. He hasn’t turned his back on us,” Graham said.

“For unto us a Child is born,unto us a Son is given; and the government will be upon His shoulder. And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9:6) — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) December 23, 2018

“He cares and he sent his son from heaven to this Earth to take our sins. And Jesus Christ is alive and he’ll come into each and every heart this Christmas that is willing to invite him. I have a lot of hope.”

Graham told people to perform an act of kindness for a stranger and make an effort to touch the lives of those they’ve never met.

“I would encourage people that are watching — you know we buy gifts and things for the people that we love, people that we know. But this Christmas do something for somebody you don’t know,” he said.

“Buy a sandwich, a cup of coffee. Or just stop and talk to somebody.

“So many people, just talking helps them. It’s therapy just to be able to tell another person what’s breaking their heart.

“And I would encourage people just this Christmas, take time with somebody you don’t know. If it’s just a minute — provide that sandwich, a cup of coffee, whatever and listen to their story.”

We all buy gifts for people we know, but this Christmas I encourage you to do something for someone you don’t know. Buy a stranger a sandwich or a coffee, take time to listen & encourage them. A lot of people are hurting at Christmas & each one of us can make a difference. — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) December 23, 2018

Graham said it will help those in need and give people a sense of peace and goodwill this holiday season.

“When you leave them, say God bless you and a Merry Christmas to you.

“Not only will it make you feel good, but the person that you’ve talked to, the person that you have helped — you’ll do incredible things for them,” he concluded.

