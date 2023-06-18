Tucker Carlson’s broadcast team is growing at the expense of Fox News, according to his biographer.

In a series of tweets, Chadwick Moore claimed that multiple Fox News employees have jumped ship after seeking out Carlson.

“My sources have now told me *NINE* former Tucker Carlson Tonight staffers have left Fox News to join Tucker on his next venture. There are others who are waiting to leave as soon as a role opens up for them with Tucker. Each of the 9 approached Tucker, not the other way around,” he wrote on Saturday.

My sources have now told me *NINE* former Tucker Carlson Tonight staffers have left Fox News to join Tucker on his next venture. There are others who are waiting to leave as soon as a role opens up for them with Tucker. Each of the 9 approached Tucker, not the other way around. — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) June 17, 2023

“Also, quietly, many familiar faces from Tucker Carlson Tonight are refusing to appear on Fox News since Tucker was bizarrely pulled off the air—and not just the ones who got blacklisted for writing a book about him!” he wrote.

“Tucker Carlson’s team at Fox was extremely close. Most of them were there from the launch of the show until it’s end, and they’ve stood by their boss in the aftermath,” he continued.

Also, quietly, many familiar faces from Tucker Carlson Tonight are refusing to appear on Fox News since Tucker was bizarrely pulled off the air—and not just the ones who got blacklisted for writing a book about him! — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) June 17, 2023

Will Fox News employees leave to join Tucker Carlson? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (72 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Last week, Carlson jabbed Fox after it parted company with a producer who took responsibility for a chyron posted Tuesday that called President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator,” according to Vanity Fair.

Alexander McCaskill, who was a producer for Carlson’s show, wrote, “Wannabe Dictator Speaks At the White House After Having His Political Rival Arrested,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

“The women who run the network panicked,” Carlson said on his Twitter broadcast Thursday, according to Vanity Fair.

“First they scolded the producer who put the banner on the screen. Less than 24 hours after that, he resigned. He had been at Fox for more than a decade. He was considered one of the most capable people in the building. He offered to stay for the customary two weeks, but Fox told him to clear out his desk and leave immediately,” Carlson said.

According to a report in The New York Times, Thomas Fox, a senior editorial producer on Carlson’s former Fox News show, also left Fox News last week.

The Times report, which cited “two people with knowledge of the moves,” said one of those sources said McCaskill and Fox had been looking at leaving Fox News even before the Tuesday incident.

Charles Couger, executive producer of “Tucker Carlson Originals,” Carlson’s former Fox Nation show, left Fox News last month.

NBC recently took a stab at trying to discern the size of Carlson’s audience.

According to what it was told by Tubular Labs, a media analytics firm, about 26 million people watched Carlson’s first Twitter video.

The second episode was watched by about 13.2 million people while his most recent one last Tuesday drew 18.7 million people, NBC reported, noting that there is a significant difference between views logged by Twitter and the number developed by the media analytics firm.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.