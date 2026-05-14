The Biolab Question America Was Forbidden to Ask

How many times does this have to happen before Americans admit they were lied to? How many times do the people in charge get to mock ordinary citizens, censor legitimate questions, hide behind “expert consensus,” and then quietly watch as yesterday’s so-called conspiracy theory becomes today’s congressional hearing, intelligence review, or government investigation?

Why were Americans treated like lunatics for asking where COVID came from? Why were parents, pastors, doctors, scientists, journalists, and taxpayers smeared for asking whether U.S. money helped fund risky biological research overseas?

Why was it considered dangerous to ask about Wuhan, gain-of-function research, foreign laboratories, grant money, contractors, sub-awards, or the bureaucratic money trails connecting American institutions to experiments most Americans never approved, never understood, and were never honestly told about?

Those were not crazy questions. They were citizen questions, taxpayer questions, and after what this country went through during COVID, they were moral questions.

Now, according to reporting from The Western Journal, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has launched an investigation into more than 120 foreign biological laboratories that received U.S. taxpayer funding, including dozens in Ukraine.

Read that again: more than 120 foreign biological laboratories, American money, and now an intelligence investigation. Yet we were told the dangerous people were the ones asking questions.

That is the scandal.

The scandal is not simply that American money may have helped fund biological research in foreign countries. The deeper scandal is that the ruling class tried to make ordinary Americans feel insane for noticing the smell of smoke while the building was burning.

They did not just deny the truth. They humiliated people. They did not simply refuse to answer questions. They attacked the character of the people asking them. They did not say, “Here are the documents.” They said, “How dare you question the experts?” But a government that fears questions is a government that has something to hide.

Americans remember what happened. We remember being told to trust institutions that were losing our trust in real time. We remember churches being restricted while liquor stores stayed open. We remember children being masked and isolated while public officials congratulated themselves on television.

We remember small businesses being crushed while massive corporations grew stronger. We remember social media companies censoring opinions that later became acceptable to discuss. We remember health officials speaking with absolute certainty one month and quietly reversing themselves the next.

The people who demanded our trust spent years proving they did not deserve it.

Through it all, anyone who dared to ask where COVID came from, who funded what, and what role American institutions may have played in risky research was treated like a threat. Now the foreign biolab question is back on the table, and it should have never left.

Let’s be clear. This is not about claiming every foreign laboratory is automatically a secret weapons facility. That is not the argument, and it does not need to be.

The argument is much simpler and much harder for Washington to dodge: If American tax dollars are funding biological research in foreign countries, Americans deserve to know where that money went, what research was conducted, what pathogens were involved, who approved it, what safety protocols existed, and whether any of it placed the public at risk.

That is not extremism. That is basic accountability. Only in a corrupted system does oversight sound radical. Only in a dishonest age does transparency sound dangerous.

This is where I filter this through my lens as a Christian minister.

I am not impressed by a lab coat, a government title, or a public health official standing behind a podium using language most Americans cannot understand. The Bible tells me something Washington hates to admit: Man is fallen. The lab coat does not wash away sin. A government badge does not sanctify a man’s motives. A federal grant does not turn secrecy into righteousness.

That means power has to be checked. Secrets have to be exposed.

Dangerous research funded by public money should never be hidden from the public. No person becomes morally trustworthy simply because he works for a federal agency, appears on television, or uses the word “science” like a magic shield.

That does not mean every scientist is evil, every doctor is corrupt, or research, medicine, and technology are bad. But it does mean knowledge without righteousness is dangerous. Power without accountability is dangerous. And fallen man with funding, secrecy, pathogens, and global ambition is very dangerous.

That is not paranoia. That is wisdom.

The modern world keeps telling us that the right experts can manage humanity. Washington thinks the right agencies can protect us. Big Tech thinks the right algorithms can shape us. Global health institutions think the right emergency powers can control us.

But Christians should know better. The Bible does not flatter man. It tells the truth about him. When sinful man gets power without moral restraint, he does not become enlightened. He becomes dangerous.

That is why this investigation matters. It’s not just about labs. It’s about the system that told Americans they were not allowed to ask.

It’s about the media class that acted less like watchdogs and more like guards protecting the narrative. It’s about a government culture that hides behind technicalities, classification, grants, contractors, and word games while ordinary citizens are expected to sit down, shut up, and obey.

No more.

The American people do not need another lecture from the same class of people who got so much wrong during COVID. We do not need another panel of experts talking down to us.

We need documents, names, funding trails, grant records, lab locations, and a clear accounting of what research was done, who approved it, who benefited from it, and whether anyone misled Congress or the American people.

If officials lied, they should be held accountable — not promoted, not protected, not rewarded with book deals, and not allowed to quietly move into the next administration, university, board seat, or media contract.

Accountability used to be normal. Now it sounds revolutionary.

The media should be ashamed of how it treated Americans who asked obvious questions. Most of them will not be. They will simply move on to the next approved narrative, hoping everyone forgets how arrogant they were, how quickly they censored, and how viciously they smeared people who turned out to be asking questions that mattered.

But we should not forget how easily “trust the science” became a weapon. We should not forget how quickly dissent became dangerous. We should not forget how many families, churches, businesses, and communities paid the price while powerful people hid behind expertise.

When truth becomes dangerous, tyranny is already in the room.

Science is not a priesthood. Government is not God. And the American people are not cattle.

If Tulsi Gabbard’s investigation is serious, then follow it all the way. Open the files. Name the agencies. Trace the money. Show the research. Tell us what was done in our name, with our money, and under the cover of public health.

Because the real scandal was not that Americans asked too many questions. The real scandal was that powerful people worked so hard to make those questions forbidden.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

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