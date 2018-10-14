SECTIONS
Sports US News
Print

Biological Male Wins World Championship in Women’s Cycling

By Peter Hasson
at 12:01pm
Print

A biological male who identifies as a transgender woman won a women’s world championship cycling event on Sunday.

Rachel McKinnon, a professor at the College of Charleston, won the women’s 35-39 age bracket at the 2018 UCI Masters Track Cycling World Championships in Los Angeles, California.

McKinnon, representing Canada, bested Carolien Van Herrikhuyzen of the Netherlands and American cyclist Jennifer Wagner to take home the gold.

McKinnon celebrated the victory on Twitter, writing: “First transgender woman world champion…ever.”

Screenshot/Twitter

Screenshot/Twitter

TRENDING: Liberal Activists’ Latest Attack on Kavanaugh Could Be Illegal

Allowing biological males who identify as transgender women to compete in women’s athletic events has been a controversial subject, as critics have argued that it puts the female competitors at an inherent disadvantage.

McKinnon did not immediately return an email seeking comment for this article.

McKinnon in January was quoted in USA Today arguing against requiring biological males to suppress testosterone as a requirement for competing against women.

“We cannot have a woman legally recognized as a trans woman in society, and not be recognized that way in sports,” McKinnon told USA Today.

Do you think McKinnon had an unfair advantage?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Focusing on performance advantage is largely irrelevant because this is a rights issue. We shouldn’t be worried about trans people taking over the Olympics. We should be worried about their fairness and human rights instead.”

McKinnon also compared restrictions on biological males competing in women’s events to racial segregation.

“This is bigger than sports and it’s about human rights,” McKinnon said to USA Today.

“By catering to cisgender people’s views, that furthers transgender people’s oppression. When it comes to extending rights to a minority population, why would we ask the majority?”

“I bet a lot of white people were pissed off when we desegregated sports racially and allowed black people. But they had to deal with it,” McKinnon concluded.

RELATED: Rite Aid Shooter Self-Identified as Transgender Male, Friend Says

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Tyler Arnold

Ford Motors LogoJuliusKielaitis / Shutterstock

Ford Motors Fires Back at the Media Blaming Trump Tariffs for Layoffs

Hanna Bogorowski

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey GrahamWin McNamee / Getty Images

Lindsey Graham Responds to TV Comedian’s Attack: ‘She Knows Zero About Me’

Patrick Brown

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg waves at a news conference in May during a gathering of tech start-ups and leaders in Paris.Frederic Legrand / Shutterstock

Facebook Purge: Here is The List Of Pages Deleted by Facebook

Chris Agee

White House Senior Advisor for Policy Stephen Miller walks on the South Lawn after he returned to the White House Dec. 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.Alex Wong / Getty Images

Teacher Who Called Out Top Trump Adviser Over 3rd Grade Behavior Gets Punished

Randy DeSoto

Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema speaks onstageRich Fury / Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign (HRC)

Video Emerges of Democratic Senate Candidate Kyrsten Sinema Calling Her Own State ‘Crazy’

Jack Davis

In devastated Mexico Beach, where Hurricane Michael unleashed its most violent rains and winds, residents are taking stock of the damage, reuniting with their loved ones -- and bracing for what will be a long, difficult clean-up operationHector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

Weather Channel Releases Wild Before and After Photos That Show Michael’s Destruction

Savannah Pointer

A U.S. Border Patrol agent patrols along a section of the U.S.-Mexico borderMario Tama / Getty Images

Border Patrol Agents Bust Truck with Hidden $1.4 Million Cargo at Southern Border

Chris Agee

First lady Melania Trump departs Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on June 21 wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words "I really don't care, do you?"Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Melania Trump Finally Reveals the Meaning of Her ‘I Really Don’t Care’ Jacket

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.