Ricci Tres, 29, of Los Angeles, a male who considers himself to be a woman and competes as a transgender athlete, won first place in a skateboarding tournament in New York City.

Shiloh Catori, a 13-year-old girl, came in second, while others placing in the top six included women or girls from the age of 10 to 28, with most of them 16 or under.

Tres won the women’s division of The Boardr Open, netting $500, according to Fox News.

The win was denounced by many on Twitter.

There is one thing I am grateful for about Ricci’s “win”. As with Lia, the outrageous unfairness of men competing in women’s sports becomes more and more obvious to more and more people. So, I will thank you for your service in that department Ricci. #nothankyou #savewomenssports — Kim Frinton (@drowsyfire) June 26, 2022

The US, unfortunately, is not a place for fairness and freedom for girls and women. I hope this changes very soon!! — Julianne Miles-Brown (@JulsMilesBrown) June 26, 2022



Taylor Silverman, a professional skateboarder, took to Instagram in May to denounce having to compete against men who claim to be transgendered and said she would not be “bullied into silence.”

“My name is Taylor Silverman. I am a female athlete. I have been skateboarding for eleven years and competing for several years. I have been in three different contests with trans women, two of which I placed second. At the last contest series I did for Redbull, I placed second,” she said in a written Instagram post.

“The trans competitor who won took $1000 in qualifiers, $3000 in finals, and $1000 in best trick. This totaled to $5000 of the prize money meant for the female athletes. I took $1000 in qualifiers and $1750 for second place, so $2750 in total. The girl who took third received $750. The girl who deserved $1000 for best trick took nothing along with whoever would have placed third,” she explained.

Pisses me off. Many have worked so hard to get women’s skateboarding more recognition girls have worked so hard. So many gains of the last few years with contest, sponsors, money and TV time. It’s being taken advantage discounting all the hard work and will ruin those gains. — Randywtwf (@randywtwf) June 25, 2022

This is heartbreaking. These poor girls are being cheated of their achievements. — Jacy (@Jacy_c888) June 26, 2022

According to the website Reduxx, Tres tried to enter the USA National Skateboarding Championships in 2021 but was told that his testosterone levels were too high, even if he had been able to meet entry deadlines.

At the time, Tres indicated in an interview he was fine with the levels at which he was testing.

Long before the latest controversy, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley noted that the odds were being stacked against women, according to a 2021 Op-Ed she wrote in National Review.

Haley said too many girls will give up.

“Why compete when your best can’t possibly be good enough? Girls across America could be asking themselves these very questions before too long. Some surely already are. On this critical issue, women’s rights are moving in the wrong direction,” she wrote.

“If this trend isn’t stopped, the achievements of so many brave women over so many years will be erased. That’s wrong. It’s insulting. And women know it, too, whether they’re retired athletes, middle-aged mothers or a 16-year-old girl thinking of signing up for swimming. They’re just afraid to speak out because they know they’ll be silenced and called bigots.”

