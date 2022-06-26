Share
Biological Man Enters Skateboarding Contest as Transgender, Look What He Did to Pre-Teen Girl Competitors

 By Jack Davis  June 26, 2022 at 2:37pm
Boy did he show those girls.

Ricci Tres, 29, of Los Angeles, a male who considers himself to be a woman and competes as a transgender athlete, won first place in a skateboarding tournament in New York City.

Shiloh Catori, a 13-year-old girl, came in second, while others placing in the top six included women or girls from the age of 10 to 28, with most of them 16 or under.

Tres won the women’s division of The Boardr Open, netting $500, according to Fox News.

The win was denounced by many on Twitter.

Taylor Silverman, a professional skateboarder, took to Instagram in May to denounce having to compete against men who claim to be transgendered and said she would not be “bullied into silence.”

Should sports stop catering to transgender athletes?

“My name is Taylor Silverman. I am a female athlete. I have been skateboarding for eleven years and competing for several years. I have been in three different contests with trans women, two of which I placed second. At the last contest series I did for Redbull, I placed second,” she said in a written Instagram post.

“The trans competitor who won took $1000 in qualifiers, $3000 in finals, and $1000 in best trick. This totaled to $5000 of the prize money meant for the female athletes. I took $1000 in qualifiers and $1750 for second place, so $2750 in total. The girl who took third received $750. The girl who deserved $1000 for best trick took nothing along with whoever would have placed third,” she explained.

According to the website Reduxx, Tres tried to enter the USA National Skateboarding Championships in 2021 but was told that his testosterone levels were too high, even if he had been able to meet entry deadlines.

At the time, Tres indicated in an interview he was fine with the levels at which he was testing.

Long before the latest controversy, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley noted that the odds were being stacked against women, according to a 2021 Op-Ed she wrote in National Review.

Haley said too many girls will give up.

“Why compete when your best can’t possibly be good enough? Girls across America could be asking themselves these very questions before too long. Some surely already are. On this critical issue, women’s rights are moving in the wrong direction,” she wrote.

“If this trend isn’t stopped, the achievements of so many brave women over so many years will be erased. That’s wrong. It’s insulting. And women know it, too, whether they’re retired athletes, middle-aged mothers or a 16-year-old girl thinking of signing up for swimming. They’re just afraid to speak out because they know they’ll be silenced and called bigots.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
