Share
News

Bipartisan Gun Control Bill Finally Revealed, Set For Lightning Speed Senate Vote

 By Richard Moorhead  June 21, 2022 at 5:07pm
Share

A bipartisan gun control bill is slated for a vote in the United States Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed his intention to bring the gun control bill up for a preliminary vote on Tuesday, the day it was introduced, according to Fox News’ Chad Pergram.

Sen. Marco Rubio questioned the bill’s timing, revealing that senators were set to vote on the law just hours after its final text was made public.

Trending:
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Melts Down After Supreme Court Strikes Down Her State's Unconstitutional Gun Restriction

The law’s most controversial provision creates financial incentives for states to create their own Red Flag laws.

Red Flag laws create a legal process through which a citizen can petition for a judge to seize the firearms from an individual he or she considers dangerous to themselves or to others.

Do you support Red Flag laws?

They vary by state, with some laws entailing a process by which a disarmed citizen can get back his or her guns. Critics of Red Flag laws argue that they allow officials to seize guns from law-abiding citizens without a criminal conviction.

The 80-page ‘‘Bipartisan Safer Communities Act” would also impose new scrutiny on gun buyers under the age of 21, opening up their juvenile records for a background check.

Ten Republican senators were involved in negotiations over the legislation’s contents and reportedly support the proposal. Sixty senators would have to vote in support of ending debate on the proposal to bypass the Senate’s filibuster.

The National Rifle Association announced its opposition to the bill after its full text was released.

The pro-gun rights group had been waiting for the legislation’s text to come out before taking a stance on the bill.

Related:
Senate Passes Gun Control Bill With the Help of 15 Republicans, Pelosi Vows Immediate Action

It’s expected that the Democrat-controlled House and President Joe Biden would rush to codify any new gun control legislation.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Video: Pro-Life Demonstrators Erupt in Jubilation as Roe v. Wade Is Struck Down
Trump Reacts to SCOTUS Overturning Roe v. Wade: 'God Made the Decision'
Roe Is Only the First Domino, Justice Thomas Confirms Historic Ruling May Mean a Revisit of Same-Sex Marriage
After What Russia Just Announced About American POWs, Anything Less Than Immediate Action from Biden Is Unthinkable
Private Home Ransacked and Desecrated For Wild House Party, But the Sheriff That Shut It Down Has Some Brutal News
See more...

Conversation