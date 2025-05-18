Share
United Airline planes are seen at the gate at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, on May 7, 2025.
United Airline planes are seen at the gate at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, on May 7, 2025. (Kena Betancur - AFP / Getty Images)

Bipartisan Warning: Americans Should Brace for a Brutal Summer Vacation

 By Bryan Chai  May 18, 2025 at 12:00pm
The Federal Aviation Administration is facing mounting scrutiny as bipartisan leaders warn of a challenging summer ahead for American travelers.

Systemic issues, from staffing shortages to outdated technology, are threatening the nation’s air travel infrastructure.

On Wednesday, a Senate Commerce, Science, & Transportation Committee hearing highlighted the FAA’s struggles — both prolonged and recent ones. Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike expressed alarm over the agency’s inability to keep pace with modern demands.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz didn’t mince words.

“The FAA’s multi-year failure to keep pace with technology and staffing needs underscores a larger problem when a bureaucracy has to fund and manage multi-year projects on behalf of private-sector stakeholders like airlines and general aviation, all while acting simultaneously as a safety regulator,” Cruz warned.

He added: “Congress and the administration must think boldly about how we can set the FAA up for long-term success. Both our economy’s productive capacity and the safety of the nation’s airspace depend on it.”

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar echoed these concerns.

“We have been rightfully focused on the tragedy, the loss of life, with the American Airlines flight. But as has been pointed out by my colleagues, so many problems at Newark, and as I go into the summer season, it’s hard to believe that they won’t get worse — and then just across the country.”

You can view the entire meeting below:

The FAA’s woes are already causing disruptions.

Newark Liberty International Airport has seen thousands of delays and cancellations in recent weeks, and has become a microcosm of broader systemic failures, as noted by The New York Times.

Staffing shortages are a critical issue. The FAA is currently short roughly 3,000 air traffic controllers, according to the New York Post.

Technology woes compound the problem. The FAA is still reliant on outdated copper telecommunications wires, which one airline industry official told the Post is causing “almost 1,000 outages a week.”

The agency is in the process of transitioning to a new fiber-optic network, but the overhaul is years in the making. Until then, travelers can expect continued disruptions.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has pledged action. He’s announced a hiring blitz to address the controller shortage and committed billions to modernizing FAA systems.

However, these fixes won’t come in time for the summer travel season. Normally high-volume holidays like the Fourth of July and Labor Day could be exceptionally chaotic.

Bipartisan consensus can be elusive in Washington, but it underscores the severity of the crisis. Both sides agree the FAA is broken, and both acknowledge that fixing it will take time.

For now, the burden falls on American travelers.

With summer vacations approaching, families should brace for delays, cancellations, and potential safety risks.

