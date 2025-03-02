Bird Bombs Elementary Playground with Severed Human Hand Believed to Belong to Boy, 12

The national police of Ireland appear to have discovered a child’s human hand carried onto the grounds of a school by a bird.

A young boy had been hospitalized shortly before the national police force, known as Gardaí, made the shocking discovery, according to a Feb. 21 report from the Irish Mirror.

The remains were found at the Our Lady Immaculate School in Darndale, which is north of Dublin, and Gardaí watched CCTV footage showing a bird dropping the piece of flesh.

Investigators learned that a 12-year-old boy was being treated at a hospital in Darndale around the time of the grisly discovery.

The boy had lost his hand the previous evening during a bonfire when a gas canister exploded.

Gardaí said in a statement to the Mirror that they were continuing to investigate the incident.

“Gardaí were alerted to the discovery of partial human remains at a premises in Darndale, Dublin 17 this afternoon, Friday, 21 February,” the agency said in a statement.

“A scene is currently being held and the State Pathologist has been notified, in line with standard practice,” the statement added.

“The remains will be removed for examination and DNA analysis, which will assist Gardaí in confirming the identity and determine the course of the investigation. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The school was out of session, since Irish students were on a mid-term break, according to a report from the U.K. Independent.

The incident in Ireland is not the only scare in recent years involving a severed hand unexpectedly discovered in public.

Two years ago, a man walking his dog on Staten Island, New York, discovered a human hand, but police identified the appendage as belonging to a woman buried in a nearby graveyard, according to a report from the New York Post.

The city medical examiner concluded that the hand belonged to a 63-year-old woman who had died in 2011.

She was buried in a wooden coffin at Resurrection Cemetery on the south shore of Staten Island.

The hand was apparently dislodged from the rest of the woman’s body when the plot next to it was excavated for another burial, according to the Post.

The excess soil was deposited in a nearby tree line, and the hand ended up a mile away. Cemetery officials said the body part would be “respectfully reinterred.”

Just last year, a stray dog was spotted in Lucknow, India, strolling with a human hand in its mouth, according to a report from The Times of India.

The dog disappeared into the grounds of a nearby hospital.

Staffers at the facility managed to catch the animal and recover the hand.

“It seems like the dog brought this body part from outside the hospital area; maybe it was amputated elsewhere and given to the family for disposal,” Sudhir Singh, a spokesman for the hospital, said in a statement.

“But instead of being disposed of properly, it seems it was left somewhere and the dog found it.”

