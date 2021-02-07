President Joe Biden may be adored by the left because of his eagerness to facilitate abortions abroad, but he’s in deep trouble with a much higher power.

Having a Democratic administration in the White House is always dangerous for the unborn, but since Biden fancies himself a devout Catholic because attends Mass regularly and follows many of the rituals of the Roman Catholic Church, some U.S. bishops found it necessary to publicly shame the president after he stripped protections for the unborn.

Among the many other harmful executive orders signed in the blitz during Biden’s first week in office was the repeal of the Mexico City policy.

This Reagan-era rule prevented taxpayer funds from being funneled to any foreign organization that provides or facilitates abortions and has typically been repealed and reinstated along partisan lines.

Because this time it was done by a so-called Catholic president, Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, and Bishop David J. Malloy of Rockford, Illinois, the chairman of the Committee on International Justice and Peace, did not mince words in a statement publicly censuring Biden.

US #Bishops Statement “It is grievous that one of President Biden’s first official acts actively promotes the destruction of human lives…” on Promotion of Abortion – #USCCB @JoeBiden – FULL TEXThttps://t.co/4piYxVs6un pic.twitter.com/Z7XzhvFkKz — Catholic News World (@catholicnews1) January 29, 2021

“It is grievous that one of President Biden’s first official acts actively promotes the destruction of human lives in developing nations,” the bishops’ statement began.

“This Executive Order is antithetical to reason, violates human dignity, and is incompatible with Catholic teaching. We and our brother bishops strongly oppose this action,” they continued.

“We urge the President to use his office for good, prioritizing the most vulnerable, including unborn children.”

The statement went on to offer the Catholic Church’s continued assistance for women’s health provided it was done “in a manner that furthers integral human development, safeguarding innate human rights and the dignity of every human life, beginning in the womb.”

According to their statement, the church is the “largest non-government health care provider in the world” and therefore would make a powerful ally if Biden were truly concerned about women’s health and not just providing more abortions.

Unfortunately, it appears that he and his radically pro-abortion Vice President Kamala Harris are not interested in women’s health unless it somehow tied to their ability to kill the child in her womb.

“To serve our brothers and sisters with respect,” the bishops said, “it is imperative that care begin with ensuring that the unborn are free from violence, recognizing every person as a child of God.”

For many lay Catholics, it’s refreshing to see officials in the church speak out strongly against a Catholic politician for supporting abortion.

In the past, Biden has only been denied communion by one priest despite his public and political support for killing the unborn, a grave moral evil that the church has recognized since at least the first century.

Although packaged and sold as a women’s rights issue and often strategically advanced in developing nations, abortion is nevertheless the taking of a human life and has no business being called “health care” when it’s instead simply murder.

However, dissidents in the church who voted for Biden — laypeople and clergy alike — have decided that his love for abortion, perversion of human sexuality and gender and redistributionist economic aspirations are compatible with the version of the church they have fashioned in their own image.

This is a serious spiritual and practical problem for the Catholic Church, and it’s laudable any time the bishops speak up for what they actually believe rather than bargaining with the devil to attain temporal social justice goals, help for the poor or even just bodies in the pews.

The primary purpose of the church is not to attend to the temporal needs of the world; while those are all good things Christians are called to do, the singular purpose of the Catholic Church is to save souls.

Focusing solely on good deeds to the exclusion of genuine faith is how well-meaning people end up on the road to perdition, justifying evil acts like abortion because they seemingly serve a purpose that superficially appears virtuous in reducing suffering and poverty.

However, simply ridding the world of the excess population is the antithesis of true compassion, especially in the eyes of the Catholic Church that Biden purports to believe in.

But like Judas Iscariot, he continues to regularly receive what Catholics believe to be the body of Christ in the Eucharist while flagrantly rejecting the heart and soul of Jesus Christ and the most fundamental teachings in His church.

Someday, like all of us, Biden will stand before the Creator and be held accountable for that private sacrilege and many other public evils, including the work he did to snuff out the unborn.

When that happens, there will be no adoring establishment media or fawning leftists to prop him up, but only the fruits of his labor.

With the possibility of having the blood of the innocent lives taken through abortion he helped fund — even indirectly — he can only hope for the mercy of the Savior whose church and teachings he rejected.

