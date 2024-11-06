Share
Bittersweet Moment in Trump's Speech as He Announces an End to Favorite Tradition

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 6, 2024 at 6:50am
Yes, Donald Trump will be the 47th president of the United States.

And with the joy comes a bittersweet end to a longstanding tradition: the Donald Trump campaign rally.

Addressing his supporters at Mar-a-Lago in Florida Wednesday morning, after Pennsylvania and Wisconsin had been called — thus giving Kamala Harris no reasonable chance at a victory in the Electoral College — Trump spoke of many things, including what will have been his last campaign rally in Michigan on Tuesday.

During his speech, Trump noted that campaigning — at least for himself — is one part of his public life he can put away now that he’s term limited.

(Contrary to what shrieking leftists are crying about, Trump doesn’t seem terribly interested in a dictatorship-for-life position.)

“Yesterday, as I stood at my last stop on the campaign trail, I’ll never be doing a rally again,” Trump said.

“Can you believe it?

“I think we’ve done 900 rallies approximately from the, can you imagine? Nine-hundred, 901 something, a lot of rallies.

“And it was sad, everybody was sad. Many people, I said this is our last rally, but now we’re going on to something that’s far more important because the rallies were used for us to put, be put in this position where we can really help our country.”

“That’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to make our country better than it ever has been and I said that many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason, and that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness,” Trump added noting the attempt on his life at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally this summer.

“And now we are going to fulfill that mission together. We’re going to fulfill that mission.”

Yes, Trump will be out on the stump again for other Republicans — but in terms of his own electoral fortunes, those are a matter for the history books now.

Looks like pretty good history, at least from where we’re sitting.

And if you didn’t catch one of Trump’s campaign rallies, what can we say?

You missed out.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
