In Bizarre Exchange, Biden Repeatedly Refuses To Make His Case for President: 'I'm Not Going To'

Former Vice President Joe Biden has said many strange things during his run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, but none have been quite as odd as his refusal to make his case for why Americans would want him to be president.

WQAD-TV’s Denise Hnytka was talking with Biden on Friday about the unemployment rate in Iowa and mentioned that President Donald Trump won the state by 10 percent in 2016, The Washington Times reported.

“They were employed before he got elected,” Biden replied, according to The Daily Wire. “I’m not suggesting that he didn’t win by 10 percentage points; what I’m suggesting is he’s not the reason for that employment rate being down.”

Biden’s answer was pretty predictable given the fact that Democrats probably aren’t keen on giving the current president any kind of credit for the good things he’s done in this country.

In fact, The Daily Wire reported that the current unemployment rate across the country is 3.9 percent and that Iowa companies are being offered incentives to create new jobs.

But when Hnytka pressed Biden to tell her why voters would want a change in leadership, he refused to give her an answer.

“Well that’s up to them to decide,” he said.

The reporter pushed back, “Well, make your case.”

“I’m not going to,” Biden said.

File this in the ‘why is Biden even running for president?’ drawer. Reporter mentions Iowa’s economy is booming. Reporter: “Why should people want to make a change?” Biden: “Well that’s up to them to decide.” Reporter: Well make your case?” Biden: “I’m not going to.” pic.twitter.com/edmWgsDgRK — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) September 23, 2019

This is strange for someone who says he wants to be president; he doesn’t even seem to be fighting for it anymore.

Biden has been known for his gaffes on the campaign trail. During the last presidential debate, he seemed to suggest that the broken education system could be fixed by having “the record player on at night” while he was pandering about institutional segregation.

The former vice president does seem to get a little confused when he is rambling on about issues, such as his segregation comments and even gun control.

While talking about the 1994 “assault weapons” ban, he claimed that “the last president said ‘No, I’m not going to reauthorize it.’”

This comment would have been correct had former President George W. Bush been the last president. But the self-described “gaffe machine,” seems to have forgotten about former President Barack Obama — the very president with whom he served.

Of course who could forget Biden’s claim that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients “become Americans before a lot of Americans” do?

The list goes on and on, but this latest mix-up has people scratching their heads. Does Biden even want to be president, or does he think he has this one in the bag?

