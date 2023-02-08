The Most Bizarre Line of Biden's State of the Union Address Was Not in His Script

Joe Biden’s failed presidency took another turn for the worse on Tuesday when the gaffe-prone octogenarian inexplicably went off-script during his State of the Union address and committed another cringeworthy blunder.

While addressing the United States’ increasingly unstable relationship with ascendant superpower China, Biden angrily declared, “Autocracies have grown weaker, not stronger.”

He then went off-script as he yelled: “Name me a world leader who’d change places with Xi Jinping! Name me one! Name me one!”

Biden angrily jabbed his index finger in the air during the bizarre rant, which ignited a flurry of snarky Twitter responses.







Numerous Twitter users said the unscripted rhetorical question made no sense, nor did Biden‘s baffling emotional meltdown.

“I still don’t know what this was about..lol,” one person tweeted. “The yelling just came out of left field.”

I still don’t know what this was about..lol. The yelling just came out of left field. — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) February 8, 2023

Other commenters simply noted that his latest outburst was par for the course for the often-confused Democrat.

What the hell does that even mean?

Irrational anger is a sign of dementia. — TheRedQueen (@Red_Queen2024) February 8, 2023

Other Twitter users said Biden is delusional if he thinks no other world leader would want to trade places with Xi Jinping, who is likely president for life and the leader of a rising economic force that’s on track to supplant the United States as the world’s foremost superpower.

he needs to get out of his shell. he is disconnected. — Marco🫐🎈 (@MW_MarcoWang) February 8, 2023

The fact that Biden believes no world leaders want to change their position with Xi really tells you how disconnect he has been lately. — David He (@DavidHe0506) February 8, 2023

A review of the White House’s transcript of the State of the Union speech as prepared confirms the president went off-script when he angrily attacked Xi.

Biden was supposed to say: “Autocracies have grown weaker, not stronger. America is rallying the world again to meet those challenges, from climate and global health, to food insecurity, to terrorism and territorial aggression.”

On Wednesday morning, China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning clapped back.

“The Chinese side has always believed that China-U.S. relations are not a zero-sum game, in which you lose when I win, in which you flourish when I weaken,” Mao said when asked about Biden’s confrontational remarks toward Xi, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“But China will continue to defend its interests and security, she said, urging the U.S. not to define the entire relationship through the lens of competition,” the outlet reported.

Is Biden a global laughingstock? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (2247 Votes) No: 0% (4 Votes)

China is focused on the big picture of global domination, while the United States slides into mediocrity under the warped leadership of the president and his team.

As a reminder, eight weeks ago, a top nuclear official in the Biden administration was fired after allegedly stealing women’s luggage at airports.

Sam Brinton is pictured below on the right, standing next to Rachel Levine, Biden’s cross-dressing assistant secretary for health.

The face of America in 2022! U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health and four-star Admiral Rachel Levine and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy Sam Brinton posing at the French Embassy. pic.twitter.com/BIozT643mY — Spartackus (@elskorpione) July 16, 2022

Meanwhile, the southern border is being flooded daily by illegal aliens and deadly drugs.

Biden’s BORDER CRISIS: 4,534,840 Documented Border Encounters with ILLEGAL ALIENS

(MILLIONS more Un-Documented) 1,400 Illegal Migrant Deaths (100’s More Un-Documented) 620,765 Lbs Drugs Seized (Thousands LBS Un-Documented) BIDEN BORDER CRISIS will Forever Damage USA ! pic.twitter.com/fUwb7Nm8bm — Kenny (@Kennykwh1120) February 7, 2023

Inflation has soared to historic highs under Biden.

Reporter: “Do you take any blame for inflation?” Biden: “No” Reporter: “Why not?” Biden: “Because it was already here when I got here, man” (Inflation was 2.4% when Biden took office and rose to a record high of 9.1%) pic.twitter.com/1zMp8avnca — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 3, 2023

While America under Biden is collapsing economically and socially — with its borders under siege and its military being weakened by toxic wokeness — China is working feverishly to replace the U.S. as the world’s dominant superpower.

Now, more than ever, the United States needs an “America First” president — not one who spends tens of billions of dollars to defend another nation’s border and subsidizes foreign wars that do nothing to improve the daily lives of its own citizens.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.