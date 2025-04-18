Bizarre New Karmelo Anthony Video Sparks Mass Outrage: 'Total Loser'

Another day, another odd instance of the team around alleged murderer Karmelo Anthony seemingly irking the general public.

Anthony, accused of stabbing and killing fellow high school student Austin Metcalf at a Texas track meet on April 2, has become a lightning rod of a polarizing figure.

Critics and prosecutors alike think this is a fairly cut-and-dried case. They’re asking questions like what Anthony was doing with a knife at a track meet, and saying how, even if Metcalf had shoved Anthony for being in the wrong school’s tent, this should never have escalated above a fist fight.

Supporters of Anthony — deep-pocketed ones, apparently — are trying to make this a case of self-defense, while also making it a racial issue (Anthony is black, while Metcalf was white).

Those two deeply divergent narratives came to yet another head on Wednesday when the activist group representing Anthony, Next Generation Action Network, posted a peculiar Instagram video showcasing NGAN escorting Anthony from jail after he posted $250,000 bond.

You can view the video, apparently taken from a security guard’s smart glasses, for yourself below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minister Dominique Alexander (@niquealex)

The video, which clearly empathized with Anthony, was largely met with scrutiny on social media.

Do you think Karmelo Anthony should face prison time? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (4259 Votes) No: 1% (28 Votes)

Among many issues pointed out, Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg noted on social media platform X that the NGAN security team seemed almost giddy about intimidating a female reporter.

While Anthony is obviously innocent until proven guilty, many on social media took issue with glamorizing anyone accused of murder, especially with the legal process waiting to play out.

This clown’s IG account is him just fawning over Karmelo 😂 Total loser. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 16, 2025

“[I]magine being proud of interacting with a savage murderer,” one X user commented under Rugg’s post.

Rugg responded: “This clown’s [Instagram] account is him just fawning over Karmelo. Total loser.”

That “clown” Rugg was referring to is Dominique Alexander, an activist and self-styled “minister” who has been accused and convicted of some heinous crimes, including harming a toddler.

Other comments under Rugg’s post underscored the communal anger about the Anthony family seemingly flaunting its newfound status.

“This is sickening, he is not a hero,” one X user posted.

“Disgusting,” another X user posted. “But predictable.”

“This is turning into George Floyd 2.0,” a different X user observed.

This latest bit of backlash comes just shortly after reports surfaced that local residents were less than enthused that Anthony’s family appears to have used money raised for his legal fund to move into a ritzy neighborhood.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.