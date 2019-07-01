Bizarre Plane Crash Kills 10 in Texas, FAA Investigating

A private plane slammed into a hangar in North Texas on Sunday, killing all 10 people on board, according to a Federal Aviation Administration statement.

Shortly after leaving the airport in Addison, Texas, the Beechcraft Super King Air 350 aircraft veered into a hangar and burst into flames about 9 a.m. local time, CNN reported.

National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Bruce Landsberg said Sunday night that those who were killed included two pilots and eight passengers.

A plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Addison, Texas, killing all 10 people onboard

The names of the victims had not been released, as authorities were in the process of trying to contact next of kin. There were no reported injuries on the ground, the New York Times reports.

The plane was scheduled to take off from the north Dallas airport on Sunday and fly to St. Petersburg, Florida, Addison spokesman Ed Martelle told CNN.

Martelle said that the fire department was just 220 yards away from the crash and was able to quickly make its way to the hangar to extinguish the blaze.

A video by Ian Johnson shows billowing black smoke emerging from the hangar with the fire department putting out the blaze.

A video by Ian Johnson shows billowing black smoke emerging from the hangar with the fire department putting out the blaze.

Members of the NTSB were on the scene Sunday afternoon to begin their investigation into the crash, NTSB senior air safety investigator Jennifer Rodi said. She told reporters that the plane sustained damage partly from the subsequent fire.

Additionally, Rodi said that the NTSB is looking into three videos of the incident and encouraged anyone else who might have videos of the crash to send it to the NTSB.

A preliminary report is scheduled in two weeks.

While there were already eight investigators at the crash site, more are expected to assist in the probe, CNN reported.

Landsberg told reporters that the hangar was privately owned and housed a helicopter and jet, both of which were damaged due to the crash.

