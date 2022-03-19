Share
News

Bizarre: Russian Chechen Troops Open Fire on Smoking Apartment Building

 By Richard Moorhead  March 19, 2022 at 8:46am
Share

A video of Russian troops from the country’s Chechnya region has veterans and military experts questioning the soldiers’ tactics and training.

The Chechen militants open a barrage of small arms fire on an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

One soldier can be seen lifting up and firing an RPK automatic weapon at the building, using a light machine gun in a fashion more appropriate of an assault rifle.

Please click here to provide support for refugees now fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine

The Islamist dictator of Russia’s Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, shared a video of the bizarre tactics on his personal Telegram channel.

Forces affiliated with the Chechen Republic have produced elaborate and theatrical propaganda films since entering Ukraine, raising questions whether their focus is on war or filming social media stunts.

 

Putin’s troops go on to chant the Islamist slogan ‘Allahu Akbar’ after targeting the civilian structure.

In his Telegram post, Kadyrov claimed the men had opened fire on supposed “Nazis” occupying the structure.

The video contains no indication that Ukrainian forces were present in the building.

However, it’s entirely conceivable that civilians could’ve been inside the apartment, raising questions of potential war crimes on the part of Kadyrov’s jihadi militants.

Critics of the Chechen fighters pointed to the video as an example of Russia’s poorly trained armed forces wasting ammunition and supplies.

Related:
Russia Deploys Weapon That Can Melt Internal Organs and Flash Burn Anything Within 300 Yards

Russian forces have besieged Mariupol for weeks. The city has witnessed some of the fiercest combat between Ukrainians and the invaders since the start of the conflict.

A Russian aircraft bombed a theater in Mariupol during its siege, with civilians hiding inside the structure’s bomb shelter.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Bizarre: Russian Chechen Troops Open Fire on Smoking Apartment Building
Breaking: Fauci Considering Retirement, Will Receive Largest Federal Retirement Package in History
Rittenhouse Trolls Biden's Gas Prices, LeBron's 'Lemon Head' Diss with Epic Video - Libs Totally Melt Down
Open Borders Chaos: Thousands of Illegals Set Loose by Biden Overwhelm Phoenix Airport
Drone Footage Shows Russian Crew Scrambling to Escape Tank as Ukrainians Destroy It
See more...

Conversation