Bizarre: Russian Chechen Troops Open Fire on Smoking Apartment Building

A video of Russian troops from the country’s Chechnya region has veterans and military experts questioning the soldiers’ tactics and training.

The Chechen militants open a barrage of small arms fire on an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

One soldier can be seen lifting up and firing an RPK automatic weapon at the building, using a light machine gun in a fashion more appropriate of an assault rifle.

Video of Chechen Rosgvardia troops firing on a building in Mariupol. https://t.co/lmZ9WeIwL4 pic.twitter.com/jvTspNFGlx — Rob Lee (@RALee85) March 18, 2022

The Islamist dictator of Russia’s Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, shared a video of the bizarre tactics on his personal Telegram channel.

Forces affiliated with the Chechen Republic have produced elaborate and theatrical propaganda films since entering Ukraine, raising questions whether their focus is on war or filming social media stunts.

Chechens continue to lead the way among Russia’s forces in Ukraine of producing snazzy videos in which they don’t actually do anything pic.twitter.com/P1tc6ZYgBk — max seddon (@maxseddon) March 18, 2022

Putin’s troops go on to chant the Islamist slogan ‘Allahu Akbar’ after targeting the civilian structure.

In his Telegram post, Kadyrov claimed the men had opened fire on supposed “Nazis” occupying the structure.

The video contains no indication that Ukrainian forces were present in the building.

However, it’s entirely conceivable that civilians could’ve been inside the apartment, raising questions of potential war crimes on the part of Kadyrov’s jihadi militants.

Critics of the Chechen fighters pointed to the video as an example of Russia’s poorly trained armed forces wasting ammunition and supplies.

How to waste 500 rounds on an empty room when all it takes is a few well aimed rounds from one guy…so glad Ukraine’s have been trained by the West!! — Gary Hall (@chaldene6) March 18, 2022

Seriously, yelling and firing automatic weapons at civilian housing in an area that has been besieged for weeks makes you a fierce warrior? — UlyssesBrx (@UlyssesBrx) March 18, 2022

Russian forces have besieged Mariupol for weeks. The city has witnessed some of the fiercest combat between Ukrainians and the invaders since the start of the conflict.

A Russian aircraft bombed a theater in Mariupol during its siege, with civilians hiding inside the structure’s bomb shelter.

Update on the Mariupol Drama Theater rescue operation after Russian bombing: President Zelensky said in a public address that 130 people have been saved but “hundreds of Mariupol residents are still under the rubble.” Rescue efforts ongoing. — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) March 18, 2022

