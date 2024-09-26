'Bizarre' Setting for Kamala Harris-MSNBC Interview Earns Widespread Mockery: 'Just Hilarious'

At this point, one wonders how much sympathy we should bother extending to our deeply propagandized neighbors.

After all, in light of everything Americans have endured in the last four years, if they fail to see through the gaslighting as they gleefully cast their votes for the establishment candidate, then perhaps they qualify as beyond earthly salvation.

On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris proved how little regard she has for our intelligence when she sat down for an interview with establishment bootlicker Stephanie Ruhle of MSNBC in front of what looked like a staged construction site, resulting in an overall setting that users on the social media platform X ridiculed as “bizarre” and “just hilarious.”

The absurd background featured machinery, a ladder and pieces of wood lying on a table.

“Where does the ladder go to? Where are the construction hats!?The pandering is asinine,” one X user tweeted.

Where does the ladder go to? Where are the construction hats!?The pandering is asinine. https://t.co/M9jY67iCPG — Renee MAGA girl in California. (@RDobihal) September 26, 2024

Aside from the poor souls who still wear cloth masks, could anyone believe that Harris spends time at construction sites?

Even if she did, who would pick a phony construction site as the setting for an interview?

The answer, of course, is someone who hates us and thinks we’re stupid.

In fact, perhaps an imagined recreation of the pre-interview preparations might look something like this:

Harris campaign operative #1: “What if we position her in front of some wood? At least that would convince the morons that she really does stand for the working class.”

Harris campaign operative #2: “It would, but we already control the moron demographic. So we have to go all-out for the Independents who, strangely enough, don’t find Tim Walz as masculine as we thought they would. Put a ladder and some equipment in there, too.”

Harris campaign operative #3 (newly hired and looking sheepish): “We could always, I don’t know, do something to help American citizens.”

[Uproarious laughter as the scene fades to black.]

Judging by reactions on X, the contrived setting did indeed raise suspicions about the Harris campaign’s view of Americans’ intelligence.

Mostly, though, that setting incurred mockery.

“I can’t get past the construction zone in the background… Like casually strewn power tools around the room will suddenly convince us of just how middle class and down to earth Kamala is? It’s bizarre,” one user wrote.

I can’t get past the construction zone in the background… Like casually strewn power tools around the room will suddenly convince us of just how middle class and down to earth Kamala is? 🤣 It’s bizarre. — Jenn Cheng (@THATJennCheng) September 26, 2024

“Kamala doing an MSNBC interview in front of a fake construction set is just hilarious… ‘Look how MIDDLE CLASS she is!'” another X user joked.

Kamala doing an MSNBC interview in front of a fake construction set is just hilarious… “Look how MIDDLE CLASS she is!” 😂🤡 pic.twitter.com/DAY8zuKf6T — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) September 26, 2024

Another X user offered the Harris campaign some free advice: “Whoever came up with the background for the Kamala Harris interview should be fired.”

Whoever came up with the background for the Kamala Harris interview should be fired. After about 10 minutes I couldn’t listen to her talk any more, so I gave up. Remember, she already told us: my values haven’t changed. — wadauwant (@keng_wadauwant) September 26, 2024

Readers with a high tolerance for nonsense may view the entire interview in the YouTube video below:

If nothing else, the “bizarre” setting helped distract from the vice president’s actual words.

Harris, of course, has gone extraordinary lengths to avoid unscripted encounters with the press. In fact, Wednesday marked her first solo network interview since the Democratic Party coup that ousted President Joe Biden and elevated her to the top of the party ticket more than two months ago.

(Her maligned CNN interview in August also featured Walz.)

Thus, perhaps the Harris campaign hoped that viewers, their jaws agape with incredulity over the scene itself, might overlook the vice president’s trademark word salads when they inevitably came.

Either way, the majority of Americans have far too much intelligence to fall for such blatant pandering.

