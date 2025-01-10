Bizarre: Somehow Henry Winkler Was Ahead of the LA Fire Dept. When It Came to Potential Fire Cause

Actor Henry Winkler alleged an arsonist is behind the outbreak of multiple wildfires in the Los Angeles area since Tuesday.

Cal Fire reported as of Friday morning that there are five major wildfires they are battling in the L.A. area.

It all began Tuesday morning when the Palisades Fire broke out, followed by the Eaton and Hurst Fires later that same day. Then came the Lidia Fire on Wednesday, and the Kenneth Fire on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, Winker posted on X, “THERE IS an ARSONIST here in LA . May you be beaten you unrecognizable !!! The pain you have caused !!!”

Actress Alison Sweeney responded to his post, “agreed.”

CNN reported that at least 10 people have died in the fires and at least 10,000 properties have been destroyed.

Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley told reporters Thursday, “The cause of the fire remains unknown, and it continues to be under active investigation,” according to Fox News.

However, that evening authorities arrested a man who had been detained by citizens after a wildfire exploded near Calabasas, north of Los Angeles, KTLA-TV reported.

Early reports by the news station showed reporters interviewing area resident Renata Grinshpun, who told reporters that she saw the suspect holding “propane tank or a flamethrower” (others called it a blowtorch) and a neighbor saw him trying to light an object on fire, the New York Post reported.

“We really banded together as a group,” Grinshpun said. “A few gentlemen surrounded him and got him on his knees. They got some zip ties, a rope, and we were able to do a citizens’ arrest.”

Sean Dinse of the LAPD’s Topanga Division told News Nation’s Brian Entin Thursday night, “What we know right now is that the incident occurred, started here, and about 20 minutes, 30 minutes later, a suspect was detained over in Woodland Hills areas by citizens.”

“So someone purposely set the Kenneth Fire?” the reporter asked.

“At this time, that’s what we believe, yes,” Dinse said, adding the area where the fire began is a crime scene.

Los Angeles Police says Kenneth Fire currently burning was intentionally set and suspect “was detained by citizens.”

Later, however, authorities announced that the man who was detained is not being accused of starting the wildfire and local news reports were updated to say the man was not charged in connection with the fire.

“LAPD Divisional Chief Dominic Choi said police investigated the case, interviewed the suspect, and ultimately decided he would not face arson charges,” according to KTLA.

“After the interview and additional investigative steps, looking at some additional evidence that was present, they made the determination that there was not enough probable cause to arrest this person on arson or suspicion of arson,” Choi said. The man was arrested on a felony probation violation.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Choi said. “I would like to thank those community members that were involved … in bringing this person to our attention.”

Winkler responded to the arrest on Thursday replying to his original post, “One in custody so far.”

Celebrity podcaster and neuroscientist Andrew Huberman shared a video on X that purportedly showed a group starting a fire in Santa Monica.

“People are lighting fires in otherwise non-burning areas of LA,” Huberman wrote. “We don’t need more flames out here. Some of those guys lit that fire … the tree has caught fire, and the palms are catching fire.”

People are lighting fires in otherwise non-burning urban areas of LA. Saw this happen first hand at 302 Pico in Santa Monica. Called it in & fire dept & police responded. Stay safe and call in any activity ASAP. We don’t need more flames out here. pic.twitter.com/AZ4GLr6N3q — Andrew D. Huberman, Ph.D. (@hubermanlab) January 9, 2025

Investigations into the causes of the various fires remain ongoing.

