Black CNN Commentator Admits Life Is 'Worse' for Black Americans Under Biden: 'The Pain Is More Intense'

Black voters now join the countless other Americans who are disillusioned and frustrated with Joe Biden’s failed presidency.

Liberal CNN commentator Van Jones said Thursday that life is “worse” for black Americans under Biden because of runaway inflation, which he claimed has a disproportionate impact on blacks.

“This month’s poll numbers are finally reflecting the heavy sighs and shrugged shoulders that are evident in Black church pews, nail salons and barber shops across America,” Jones said in a CNN commentary.

“African American voters are going through a season of heartbreak, frustration and disappointment with the Biden administration,” he wrote.

“The Black community is being absolutely pummeled economically — bearing the brunt of the soaring gas, food and housing prices,” Jones said. “It’s no wonder only 34% of Black voters in the CNN poll said they approved of Biden’s handling of inflation.”

The one-time adviser to former President Barack Obama said the “pain is more intense” for black voters than for other demographic groups because they expected a lot more of Biden based on his oft-repeated pro-black agenda.

Instead of life improving for the black community once Biden took office, “it got worse. You’re going through a summer now of real heartbreak with black voters, the polls show that,” Jones said in a CNN segment about the issue.







The CNN poll he cited shows that Biden’s approval rating among black voters (as with every other group) has plummeted to just 57 percent.

“Biden’s approval ratings for handling the economy and inflation now break negative among Black adults, who have been among the President’s strongest backers (47% approve and 52% disapprove on the economy, while 34% approve and 65% disapprove on inflation),” the liberal cable network reported Monday.

Jones said the Biden administration has done a lot for the black community, but it has failed to effectively communicate this, which is why there is festering resentment toward the White House.

“They’re doing stuff, they’re just not communicating it,” he wrote.

This is why, Jones said, “there is a widespread feeling that the Democrats have over-promised and under-delivered for Black voters.”

For the record, the president has underdelivered for all Americans and all demographic groups, as evidenced by his tanking poll numbers.

Jones noted that Biden made a historic $5.8 billion investment in black colleges, relaxed criminal prosecutions, signed an equity-focused infrastructure bill and appointed more black female judges to the U.S. Court of Appeals than any president in history.

The bill is filled with discrimination against white people, and 19 Republicans voted for it.

However, the CNN commentator is upset because the administration has failed to deliver slavery reparations to black Americans and to further disempower the police.

Jones’ apparent solution is for Biden to ramp up his pandering to the black community even more than he already has.

“They need to be spending a lot of money on black radio, a lot of money in black media to just point out the fact that Joe Biden is there for the black community and is doing stuff,” Jones wrote. “The particular pain is not being addressed aggressively enough.”

Jones also sounded the alarm about affirmative action, saying a potential Supreme Court reversal of such policies benefiting the black community could cause irreparable damage to them.

“Now that Roe has been overturned, affirmative action is next on the high court’s docket this fall. And this court appears likely to be hostile to racial justice remedies,” the CNN commentator wrote in his commentary.

“In short, at risk are all of the diversity measures that many African American families and businesses depend upon to counter bias and level the playing field,” he said.

For the record, affirmative action has been in place since 1961. That’s six decades and counting.

Numerous Twitter commenters pointed out that Biden’s destructive policies are hurting all Americans.

Van Jones says the economy has gotten worse for Black Americans. I’m wondering if he thinks it’s gotten better for White Americans? I swear, some people just turn everything into a racial issue. — Loren Trainor (@LorenTrainor) July 21, 2022

always race race race Its hard on all of us gosh. — ULTRA Rod (@rodweb1) July 21, 2022

All the things happening to those with more melanin is happening to those with less melanin — Toni Toombs (@ToombsToni) July 21, 2022

As a reminder, Biden doesn’t work for just one demographic group; he’s supposed to work for all of us. But instead, he’s an equal-opportunity failure.

