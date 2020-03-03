Black Comedian Praises Trump on Race, Says Obama Only Helped Actors and Rappers

In a viral clip tweeted Sunday, conservative black comedian Terrence K. Williams praised President Donald Trump on race and excoriated former President Barack Obama, claiming Obama “used” the black community and only helped rappers and actors.

Appearing on internet TV network America’s Voice, Williams talked about Trump addressing the black community and asking them, “What in the hell do you have to lose?”

“And he was right. We didn’t have nothing to lose,” Williams said. “Because the do-nothing Democrats didn’t do anything.”

Williams admitted he was “p—ed off” when talking about how politicians, including Obama, pandered for the black vote.

“I don’t like how these politicians — we put our trust in them, and then they turn around and stab us in the back.

“They get our vote and then they just run away,” Williams said. “We don’t hear from them again.”

Williams probably didn’t make too many friends in Hollywood when he called Donald Trump “the first black president” and said that once Obama got his “narrow black behind” into office, he didn’t do anything for the African-American community.

“He told everybody — he told me and all the black community, everybody in the black community, ‘I am going to work hard for you, I’m going to bring jobs back for you, I’m going to do this.'”

As Williams noted, he didn’t.

“The only people he invited to the White House, the only people he helped out, was Beyoncé, Jay-Z — you had to be a rapper or an actor to get love from Obama,” Williams said.

“But you know what? President Donald J. Trump — a New York businessman, he was a billionaire — invited me to the the White House.”

“Obama would have never done that. If I didn’t act or rap, Obama wouldn’t invite me to the White House. He didn’t want nothing to do with you.”

Williams went on to call Trump “the first black president.”

“He has done so much for the black community that he is the first black president,” Williams said. “I honestly want him to take a DNA test.”

“He’s doing so much for the black community I’m starting to think he black.”

Obama USED us! Obama FOOLED us. He used his color to get the black vote and he forgot all about us. President @realDonaldTrump has done so much for the black community! I’m starting to think he’s black! LETS GET A DNA TEST DONE! Thank you Mr. President pic.twitter.com/O7jKYbhilA — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) March 1, 2020

Well, DNA tests in politics so seldom work out well. (Hi, Liz! How’s that withdrawal speech coming along? Are you going to give it Super Tuesday night or wait a few days?)

However, Williams points out what could be a major disruptor in the 2020 race: Whether or not the black vote stays with the Democratic Party.

Polls last year showed Trump’s approval rating among black voters as high as the 20s and 30s.

Other polls show him with extremely high unfavorable ratings in the black community, with three out of four African-American voters expressing disapproval for him in 2019 when polls from Public Religion Research Institute were averaged out, CNN reported.

Even with high disapproval numbers, according to CNN’s Chris Cillizza, Trump might still be able to pull this one off.

“Now, it’s possible that even with those dismal numbers, Trump might improve on his showing among black voters from 2016 in 2020. That’s because Trump did so incredibly poorly among black voters, winning just 8% of their votes in 2016,” Cillizza wrote in a piece published Feb. 26.

“South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the lone black Republican in the Senate, predicted last week that Trump would get 12% of the black vote in 2020, adding: ‘And that is game over.’

“If Trump could get to 12% support in the black community, it would match the best showing for a Republican presidential candidate among that group in the last four decades. (George H.W. Bush in 1988 and Bob Dole in 1996 each got 12% of the African-American vote).”

This all depends on who the Democratic nominee is, as well.

Despite his dismal record on race, including helping shepherd the passage of criminal justice laws he now rails against, former Vice President Joe Biden and his pander-tastic “My Friend Barack” campaign would probably still do well among black voters, if just because of familiarity and the decades of work he’s done building a campaign infrastructure within the black community.

In the case of Bernie Sanders and (especially) Elizabeth Warren, that’s going to be more difficult.

Sanders has had trouble attracting black voters — although he looks positively ecumenical next to the senator from Massachusetts, who has a base whiter than the crowd at a Dave Matthews Band concert.

Bloomberg is a wild card, although he might be a difficult sell because of his criminal justice record.

Either way, Trump has a solid economy and low black unemployment on his side.

He may not get many people calling him “the first black president” the way that Williams did.

However, when Trump asks the question “what in the hell do you have to lose?” the answer isn’t just going to be “nothing” the way it was in 2016.

There’s a whole lot that the black community — and America — have to lose if we go back to the way things were four short years ago.

