Black Conservative Launches Bid for Congress: 'I'm Everything the Fake News Media Tells You Doesn't Exist'

Florida state Rep. Byron Donalds is wearing his conservatism like a badge of honor as he begins his campaign for Congress.

Donalds, of Naples, is competing for the 19th Congressional District seat being vacated by Republican Rep. Francis Rooney.

He is among several Republicans seeking the seat.

The Brooklyn-born Donalds told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday that “conservatism is a home for all Americans, no matter where you come from, no matter how you grew up.”

Donalds, who has lived in Florida since 2003, announced his candidacy in a campaign video on Monday.

“Today, I’m everything the fake news media tells you doesn’t exist. A strong, Trump-supporting, gun-owning, liberty-loving, pro-life, politically incorrect black man,” he said in the video.

During his “Fox & Friends” interview, Donalds said his district needs “a conservative that you can believe in in Congress.”

“The key thing in our area, number one, is that immigration is massively important to us,” he said. “We want to make sure that we actually fix our borders. That we actually have an immigration system that works for all people trying to come to America the right way and also protects American citizenship, which is vital in the lives of all Americans.”

Donalds said conservative principles are essential to get America on track.

“We have to have people who are going to stand firm on conservative principles to stand up for the United States Constitution,” he said.

“I have been a constitutionalist ever since I have been in politics the last 10 years and so for me, it’s important to go to Washington to fight for the Constitution and also begin the work of expanding the Republican Party, because we have to have new voices, new faces, people who are going to help expand our tent, stand for the president and not only win in 2020, but in the years beyond,” Donalds added.

In the video, Donalds said he is staunchly pro-gun.

“When my own party caved to the liberals on your Second Amendment rights, I fought them and will again,” he said.

“I believe in the Constitution, the wall and that socialism is another name for disaster,” he said.

Donalds cited his support of President Donald Trump.

“I was incredibly proud to stand with President Trump and work with him to deliver the president’s common sense criminal justice reforms,” he said.

.@realDonaldTrump has been working hard for Black America. Opportunity Zones, the First Step Act, and an all-time low unemployment rate for Black Americans. As I said yesterday, Dems had their chance for 100 years and they blew it. It’s time! pic.twitter.com/PK8xzHUgCk — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) November 9, 2019

“And make no mistake, I will stand with the president against these impeachment radicals who trample our Constitution and paralyze our country with their dangerous lies,” he said.

The video shows Donalds saying that he is the proof that the Republican Party is being mischaracterized by its critics.

“The left wants you to think being Republican means being privileged, racist and out of touch,” he continued. “Well, I am not going to let them get away with this.”

Donalds noted in the video that success comes from within.

“Government didn’t get me off the streets,” he said. “Trusting God did.”

He also listed the key pieces of his philosophy.

“Love of family, personal responsibility and hard work,” he said.

