Vernon Jones is the kind of problem Democrats can’t afford.

He’s outspoken. He’s independent. And he’s black.

In a sane United States, Jones’ skin color should be the least important part of his politics, but in the hyper-woke world of Democratic ideologues today, where the most intense partisans rival the old South African National Party for their single-minded obsession with race, it’s a skin color that makes Jones’ message fearsome.

And in a tweet on the eve of the Fourth of July weekend, Jones proved why.

In a succinct 2 minutes and 19 seconds, the representative deconstructed the past of his own political party, then issued a challenge that its operatives make the “No. 1 platform” issue of the coming Democratic convention in August disbanding and renaming the Democratic Party.

“It would no longer be called the Democratic Party,” Jones said. “Why? Because it’s associated with racism, bigotry and the Confederacy.”

If the Democrats are looking to eradicate every thing with a “racist history”, when will my party confront and apologize for its own? If racist relics of the past must come down, shouldn’t we start with the Democrat Party? pic.twitter.com/wG4PgLNhVw — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) July 3, 2020

Now, Jones is not new to driving Democrats to distraction.

In April, he became Georgia’s first elected Democratic official to endorse President Donald Trump for re-election.

That caused such a storm of controversy that Jones actually resigned his seat in the Georgia House of Representatives, declaring “I have left the plantation.”

Within days, Jones had changed his mind about leaving office, instead saying he would “not allow Democrats to bully me into submission.”

Just before reconsidering his resignation, Jones told a radio host he would not leave the Democratic Party because “somebody’s got to be in there to hold them accountable — hold them accountable to how they are treating black people, root out the bigotry.”

In his Friday tweet, Jones put that history of bigotry on full blast.

“What I see happening from the Democrats and the Left: banding together, going throughout this country unlawfully tearing down statues and removing monuments and changing the name of streets and buildings because they feel it’s associated with racism and bigotry and the Confederacy,” he said.

He pointed out that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has removed the portraits of four previous House speakers from the 18th century because of their ties to the slavery of the antebellum South.

(It’s worth noting that Pelosi has been in Congress for more than 30 years, including a previous stint as speaker. Taking the portraits down now, just ahead of the death struggle that’s going to be the November election, makes her look even more dishonestly shallow, cynically opportunistic and crassly hypocritical than usual.)

Yet Democrats, Jones said, keep carrying a name stained by a blood-soaked history – the party of slavery became the party of secession, the party of the Confederacy that in defeat became the party of the terrorist group known as the Ku Klux Klan.

Jones then cited the Democratic Party’s infatuation with Margaret Sanger – a founder of what became Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider and the organization that literally slaughters tens of thousands of black babies every year while they are still in their mothers’ womb.

According to LifeNews, approximately 20 million black babies have been aborted in the United States since the Supreme Court’s atrocious Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.

And Democrats claim to think “black lives matter”?

Finally, he slammed former Vice President Joe Biden’s message to African-American voters that if they’re unsure whether to support Biden or President Donald Trump: “You ain’t black.”

Jones had a response to Biden’s statement:

“Join me and others. Let’s challenge the Democrat Party, to have at their national convention, the No. 1 platform issue that they will disband and change the Democratic Party.”

Americans who are aware of what the Democratic Party has done to the country through its long history – particularly the maliciously virulent strain as it exists today in the form of Pelosi and the likes of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Ilhan Omar – cheered Jones’ post.

Wow. @RepVernonJones just made the mic drop statement of 2020! If he survives this one, he will go down in history as the “the Moses of modern times!” Live free, people! Break the chains of the past! @POTUS @realDonaldTrump #shadesofcourage #freestateofjones @TuckerCarlson — Uncommon Velour (@joaneanna) July 3, 2020

Real question: Is there any current institution in America that has done more damage to the Black Community than the Democrat Party? Dems have effectively destroyed the black family, they’re working on reversing integration and destroying black businesses now. — Lance ‘Doc’ Pearson 🅙 (@DocLanceP) July 3, 2020

Wow. I can’t honestly say I have ever admired a Democrat until seeing this video. I knew they couldn’t all be so clueless. Thank you for proving it to me, Representative Jones! — D Pappala (@dpappala) July 3, 2020

This one had a useful suggestion:

I think they have moved on to the Communist Party, all that remains of is the name — Penny Deplorable ❌ (@PennyDeplorable) July 3, 2020

But this exchange probably sums it up best:

I agree…for white liberals. — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) July 3, 2020

“You are a serious problem!!!” one commenter, going by the name of “Kathleen,” told Jones.

“I agree … for white liberals,” Jones wrote.

Jones isn’t the first to dwell on the Democrats’ disgraceful past, of course. And he’s not the first to call on the party to disavow its disgraced name.

Just last week, the executive committee of the Republican Party of Connecticut voted to urge Democrats to do the same, for many of the same reasons Jones cited.

But Jones’ call is different — he’s a Democrat. He’s outspoken. He’s independent. And he’s black.

If Jones maintains his independence, and his obvious willingness to take on the sacred cows of modern liberalism — particularly as it relates to race — he’s exactly the kind of problem for liberals that could put Donald Trump back into the White House for the next four years.

