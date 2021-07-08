Those Black Extremists Who Shut Down I-95 May Be Knocking on Your Door Soon

If you listen to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, the biggest threat facing all Americans is “white supremacy.”

While Democrats and the establishment media overhype this phantom entity as an imminent existential threat, they ignore the actual threat posed by armed militia groups comprised of black and brown separatists who commit crimes while claiming exemption from U.S. laws.

On Saturday, 10 adult men and one 17-year-old were arrested after their eight-hour armed standoff with Massachusetts State Police shut down Interstate 95, according to WCVB-TV.

At their arraignment Wednesday, Conrad Pierre of Baldwin, New York, “was combative and verbally jousted with the judge about whether he would have a lawyer for the arraignment,” WCVB reported. Pierre also insisted that the court had no jurisdiction over him.

Another suspect repeatedly refused to identify himself.

The previous day, several other members of the heavily armed militia group denied they had committed a crime and refused court-appointed attorneys at their arraignment.

Court paperwork reveals a long list of weapons and ammo found when a self proclaimed militia group was stopped by @MassStatePolice in #Wakefield Saturday. Prosecutors say none has a license to carry.

Hearings continued today for 2 of the 10 men charged. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/76GbUl8r4k — Sera Congi (@seracongi) July 7, 2021

All 11 suspects are now being held without bail on multiple gun charges amid concerns they pose a threat to public safety.

The individuals, who claim they’re “Moorish nationals” and not U.S. citizens, belong to a group called the Rise of the Moors.

“I’ve expressed to you multiple times we are not anti-government.” An armed uniformed man speaking with MSP negotiators in the middle of a standoff on 95 as it’s being live streamed on an IG account for the Moorish Constitutional Convention Committee. @wbz https://t.co/swiYDUFnIT pic.twitter.com/2oKJqrGg5G — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) July 3, 2021

A member of the group streamed part of the I-95 standoff on the Rise of the Moors’ YouTube channel.







Several Twitter users noted that left-wing reporters initially tried to identify the armed militia as white Trump supporters but quickly lost interest once they learned the group was black.

Reporters were trying to blame this on white Trump supporters yesterday morning. Heavily armed black militia, known as “Rise of the Moors,” in full military-style uniforms blocked highways in Wakefield, MA Saturday. pic.twitter.com/0YX35DmYgG — Anthea (@Anthea06274890) July 4, 2021

Why did you use a photo of white men wearing confederate badges for this report when the militiamen involved in this Massachusetts stand-off incident are black and identify with a racial separatist group? https://t.co/F1s9kJCCcV pic.twitter.com/LzhLDZ44YN — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2021

According to their website, the Rise of the Moors — which is essentially a black separatist coalition — is based in Rhode Island.

The group’s incoherent list of demands includes a “complete and utter separation” of their people from the United States so they can “reestablish ourselves as an independent nation.”

Like the Marxist Black Lives Matter movement, the Rise of the Moors is anti-police.

“We will also have an immediate end to the domestic police terrorism and mob attacks against all Moors on the continent of North America,” the group said on the website.

It said it does not need to pay taxes, even though it wants to exist as a separate, sovereign nation within the United States — all of which it claims belongs to the Moors.

“Since we are not citizens of the United States, we owe no tax obligations to the government of the United States,” the group said.

However, the Rise of the Moors insists that the U.S. is obligated to help it financially as payback for slavery and other alleged injustices to its people.

“[The U.S.] is obligated to maintain and supply our needs in this separation from them and the establishment of our own government for the next 30 years – until we are able to produce and supply our own needs,” it said on the website.

“This obligation and liability stems from their involvement in the enslavement and practice of genocide against our people.”

In other words, the armed militia group wants all the privileges that U.S. citizens and legal residents have without any of the obligations.

Basically, the Moors want to be squatters living rent-free on U.S. territory while claiming all the land belongs to them.

On Wednesday, Fox News host Laura Ingraham expressed shock that there has been hardly any national media coverage of this bizarre group and its armed standoff.

She pointed out that the media have been howling and fearmongering nonstop about the Jan. 6 incursion of the Capitol by Trump supporters even though it was shut down after three hours.

Meanwhile, an eight-hour standoff by the Moorish Nation got hardly any news coverage.







Chris Swecker, who was the assistant FBI director under former President George W. Bush, said he’s familiar with the Moorish Nation groups, which he called a “set of criminal organizations.”

Swecker said these black separatist groups emerged in the 1990s and have festered since then, taking over people’s homes, committing fraud and even murdering police officers.

“They are basically a criminal organization, or a set of criminal organizations, that wrap themselves in some convoluted political ideology basically to justify committing crimes,” he said.

Swecker said the crimes these groups commit include theft, tax fraud and cop killings.

“They’re prolific fraudsters,” he said. “They will take over someone’s home, file quitclaim deeds and then move into the home while [the owners] are not there.”

He continued: “They commit tax fraud, file false tax returns. They killed over a dozen police officers since 2002, in particular, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.”

Swecker said the Moorish Nation is a “clear and present danger” to law enforcement, and no one should take the group lightly.

These armed black separatist groups have grown in number since the Black Lives Matter movement mushroomed.

🇬🇧 The ‘Forever Family’ group claim to champion equality yet there are no White/Asian faces in this organised mob – are they Black Separatists? During their march, they chant in unison : ‘We will set the people free.’ This sounds like the prelude to revolution. pic.twitter.com/jgOZ8jL8nQ — Dr Bruce Masters (@TheBruceMasters) August 3, 2020

Black Men are armed and ready at the birthday place of the KKK #StoneMountain pic.twitter.com/mVeSOZHwop — Tamika Newhouse ಠಿ_ಠ (@tamikanewhouse) July 5, 2020

AMERICA NEEDS THIS! Not every time peaceful protest.

BALANCE THE VIOLENCE! Armed Hooded Black Men walking through the white neighborhood where AhmaudArbery was murdered.#RIPGeorgeFloyd#BlackLivesMatter#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd#ICantBreathe pic.twitter.com/wB2eXrCBMT — Dot In A Circle – Onye Spare Parts (@The_Jonathanian) May 27, 2020

Watch heavily armed black men stopping white drivers and demanding reparations. I support this shakedown at every traffic light in a Democrat-run city. pic.twitter.com/SeAeeruzTF — Tim Xeriland (@Xeriland) July 5, 2020

Damn, #ProudBoys ain’t f’n around. Oh wait, after 2nd look that’s not #ProudBoys, just an all black pro separatist militia marching through Lafayette LA. Nothing to see here. #armedmilitia #nfac #Lafayette pic.twitter.com/t6nOKuf6SO — Mark Whisnant 🇺🇸 (@WhizATL) October 4, 2020

As Democrats and their media puppets continue to stoke racial division, you should expect to see more of these extremist groups, armed to the teeth and claiming ownership of public and private properties.

