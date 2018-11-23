Black Friday Turns Deadly as Gunman Opens Fire in Alabama Mall

A 12-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were injured at a mall near Birmingham, Alabama, Thursday night after a fight led to one suspect pulling out a gun and shooting the other.

Witnesses told NBC News that hundreds of Black Friday shoppers fled the mall after gunshots were reported around 10 p.m. local time Thursday.

Police Captain Gregg Rector said the 18-year-old man was in serious condition after he was shot by the gunman after a fight, for reasons not yet known, broke out.

The gunman, reportedly a 21-year-old man, was fatally shot by a police officer as he tried to flee the scene.

A 12-year-old girl was also struck by a bullet, but police are not yet if she was accompanied by the shooter or the man he was fighting.

She is being treated at Children’s Hospital and is in stable condition.

Multiple witnesses told WTVM that they heard as many as ten gunshots. The Hoover police chief said he was “very very proud” of his officer’s response to the incident.

Shoppers recalled a chaotic scene as people rushed for the exits, screaming and trying to find somewhere to hide.

“They (put) us in supply closets and locked the doors,” Lexie Joyner, a witness, told WBRC. “And then we sat there for five to 10 minutes, all freaking out.”

“And then they opened the escape-route doors, and we escaped through the escape-route doors,” Joyner added.

The mall, Riverchase Galleria outside Hoover, was expected to remain open until midnight and reopened at 6 a.m. Friday.

