Black Leaders Accuse Planned Parenthood of Deceiving Residents To Infiltrate Neighborhood

An organization of conservative African-American leaders is accusing Planned Parenthood of engaging in deception in order to open an abortion clinic in a historically black neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Douglass Leadership Institute — a pro-life, pro-free-market and pro-limited-government educational and policy group — working in conjunction with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg minority clergy community, voiced its concern about the opening of the clinic in the Cherry Hill district, which will be the only Planned Parenthood location in the city that provides abortions rather than referrals, according to The Christian Post.

“Planned Parenthood has a long and well-documented history of targeting minority populations,” Dean Nelson, DLI chairman and national outreach director for the Human Coalition, told The Western Journal via email. “This agenda goes back to Planned Parenthood’s founder, Margaret Sanger, whose life’s work was to eradicate all individuals and groups she considered ‘unfit’ to live.”

“Today, in Charlotte and across the country, Planned Parenthood works to carry on Sanger’s eugenic legacy by placing abortion centers in and around minority neighborhoods and even fear-mongering to minority communities that it is safer for a Black woman to abort than to carry her child to term,” Nelson said.

The Charlotte Observer reported the new facility, slated to open in July, will double the spaces for the multiple services it offers over the existing location. Jill Dinwiddie, who chaired Planned Parenthood’s $10 million fundraising campaign for the center, said the organization is “very excited” about having it in heart of the city.

Planned Parenthood told The Observer that it performs more than 3,300 abortions for women from Mecklenburg County (encompassing Charlotte) each year and an additional 4,700 for those from surrounding counties.

DLI alleges the nation’s No. 1 abortion provider acquired its new clinic’s location under “free pretenses,” using the purchaser name “Secure Source, LLC,” then only much later revealing the purpose.

“No doubt aware that Charlotte residents would oppose Planned Parenthood targeting its communities and killing its children, the abortion behemoth inserted itself into the city quietly and deceptively,” Nelson said in a statement to The Christian Post. “This deceptive and murky behavior is exactly what the nation has come to expect from the corrupt organization.”

The Catholic News Herald reported Secure Source was incorporated in May 2017 and in July 2017 it purchased the 10,626-square-foot building on a 0.61-acre site for $2.35 million.

“Charlotte deserves better,” Nelson said. “People of goodwill will not stand by and allow Planned Parenthood to brazenly normalize aborting children and exploiting women.

“We urge the ministerial community and community leaders that support children and families to oppose Planned Parenthood’s expansion and to help inform women that there is support available from community organizations and pregnancy support clinics like Human Coalition.”

Leslie Monet — leader of the Family Life Campaign for the Church of God in Christ, one of the largest African-American-majority denominations in the country — said Planned Parenthood is engaging in an “assault on our children and families.”

“The expansion of the center is a part of a devastating strategy that Planned Parenthood is deploying, placing mega abortion facilities in urban communities that are within walking distance of minority neighborhoods throughout the country,” Monet said in a statement to The Christian Post. “It is part of their operational strategy to place these abortion mills in our communities, and we will not tacitly accept being targeted in this manner.”

According to a survey released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, black women comprise over 36 percent of abortions performed nationwide (slightly less than white women at 39.6 percent), though African-Americans make up only about 13.4 percent of the population versus 76.6 percent for whites.

DLI reported the percentage of abortions obtained by black women in Mecklenburg County is even higher, at approximately 54 percent.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, high percentages for African-American women can be seen in other parts of the country, such as Mississippi at 78 percent of all abortions performed; Washington, D.C., 76 percent; Georgia, 66 percent; Louisiana, 62 percent; Alabama, 60 percent; Michigan, 50 percent; and Pennsylvania, 42 percent.

Statistics were not available in some of populous western states, like California and Washington.

Wall Street Journal editorial board member Jason Riley, who is African-American, noted in an opinion piece published last summer that between 2012 and 2016, pregnant black women in New York City aborted more babies than they gave birth to: 136,426 to 118,127.

Nelson told The Western Journal the goal of his organization is to see the end of Planned Parenthood.

“Planned Parenthood should be abolished,” he said, “and we at the Douglass Leadership Institute are committed to working alongside African-American churches and civic leaders to expose Planned Parenthood in Charlotte and everywhere until the abortion business ceases to target our brothers and sisters for destruction.”

