Political activist Stacey Abrams claims that her main goal is to amplify the voices of black Americans. One group of black leaders in Georgia have made it clear that Abrams is not representing what they believe.

According to Breitbart, the Black Americans for a Better Future Education Fund and the Georgia Black Republican Council co-hosted an event Tuesday in which they called out Abrams’ role in convincing Major League Baseball to remove this year’s All-Star Game out of Atlanta.

“It’s been estimated that Cobb County will lose north of $100 million in revenue and economic activity as a result of baseball’s unilateral decision to relocate the game,” Black Americans for a Better Future Education Fund founder and chairman Raynard Jackson said.

“We want to put a human face on this issue today. These are not just mere statistics and economic data that Cobb County put out.”

Jackson specifically called out Abrams by name for what he says is a dishonest effort to oppose Georgia’s voting laws.

“You have one person, by the name of Stacey Abrams, who lied,” Jackson said. “She got Major League Baseball to relocate the game. She got corporations like Delta Airlines, Coca-Cola, to come out against the Georgia Integrity Act.”

As The Western Journal has extensively reported, the new voting laws in Georgia do not make it harder for black Americans to vote. The real harm done to black Georgians was by people like Abrams — those who played a role in moving revenue-increasing events out of the state.

“Stacey Abrams doesn’t speak for the black community,” Jackson said in a separate statement, according to Breitbart. “She speaks for the white liberals who bankroll her political ambitions.

“Stacey Abrams doesn’t actually care about making it easier for Black people to vote, she only cares about making it easier for Democrats to vote.”

One of the main provisions in the new laws was a requirement for voters to show a photo ID when submitting an absentee ballot.

In an interview Sunday on “State of the Union,” according to The Hill, said the Georgia law meant voters “are being forced to go through unnecessary hurdles to prove their bona fides.”

Lisa Babbage of the Georgia Black Republican Council, said Abrams’ indication that this requirement would somehow disenfranchise black voters is “insulting.”

“Black people aren’t stupid, but Stacey Abrams treats us like we are when she suggests that we aren’t even capable of obtaining a photo ID,” she said, according to Breitbart.

This goes along with a theme that many on the right have pointed out. In a supposed attempt to curb racism, the left sets the bar so low for Black Americans that it becomes racist in and of itself.

In a 2000 campaign speech, then-Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush spoke of the “soft bigotry of low expectations,” as The Washington Post reported at the time. In a syndicated opinion article, political commentator Ben Shapiro said that a more appropriate phrase would be “the bigotry of no expectations.”

In the article, Shapiro is discussing another area where this phenomenon has reared its ugly head: The recent racially tinged riots across the country.

“CNN’s Miguel Marquez told ‘Reliable Sources’ host Brian Stelter that Black Lives Matter protesters had pelted CNN journalists with ‘whatever they could find’ but that it wasn’t their fault — after all, the system had generated such anger,” Shapiro said.

Steve Krakauer posted a clip from that conversation on his Twitter account.

“I cannot blame them for being angry,” Marquez said. “You know, a lot of people are very angry, suspicious of the press, the corporate media. All of those things come into it at these places.”

He concluded that his crew members, who were doing their job by covering the news, was simply “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

.@BrianStelter: “right-wing media” said CNN was “covering up” protesters attacking CNN crew. It was 1st on-air mention of the attack. @MiguelMarquez says HE was assaulted then too. Says they were in “wrong place at the wrong time.” (They were in RIGHT place, doing their jobs.) pic.twitter.com/pkq9xVdU4D — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) April 18, 2021

It is not difficult to see how black Americans could rightly be offended by the implications that they are too stupid to get an ID or that they cannot be expected to display basic human decency.

These are racist ideas that help widen the racial gap in America, and yet they are pushed by Abrams and the establishment media alike.

“Frankly, it’s insulting that corporate leaders were so willing to go along with her narrative of Black helplessness, and it’s patronizing that they thought they were advancing the interest of black voters by opposing this common-sense effort to ensure free and fair elections for all Georgians,” Babbage said, according to Breitbart.

If the left truly cared about black Americans, they would not be destroying their businesses under the guise of opposing a bill that is not even racist. The actions of many Democrats have shown that they only care about black Americans’ votes, not their well-being.

