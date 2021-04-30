Black Leadership Group: Biden Used Black Americans to Get Elected, Now Has Turned His Back on Them

Leading up to last year’s election, President Joe Biden attempted to paint himself as a champion of black Americans. However, roughly 100 days into his presidency, one black leadership group believes that depiction is far from the truth.

“While President Joe Biden used tonight’s congressional address to pat himself on the back for his first 100 days in office, he received only criticism from the members of the Project 21 Black leadership network,” Project 21 said in a Wednesday news release after Biden’s first speech before Congress.

Project 21 describes itself as “a leading voice of black conservatives” and is sponsored by the National Center for Public Policy Research.

“The policy needs of black Americans always come last with liberals — regardless of the high percentage of blacks who support them,” Project 21 co-chair Stacy Washington said.

Washington said Biden failed to cite any statistics in his speech supporting the claim that his administration “is on track to cut child poverty in half.” She noted that 30 percent of black children in America live in poverty, and 97,000 are in foster care.

TRENDING: Rep Exposes Biden's 'Buy American' Fraud, Shows Pic of 'Made in China' Mask Allegedly from Speech

She also accused Biden of putting illegal migrant children ahead of black children in America.

“In less than 100 days, the Biden Administration has admitted over 20,000 migrant children into the country, putting their needs ahead of those of black children,” Washington said.

“What are your plans for American children, Mr. President? Black Americans want to know.”

Marie Fischer, another member of Project 21, pointed out that Biden’s fight to allow men to compete in women’s sports will almost certainly have negative effects on black women.

Do you believe President Biden truly cares about the needs of black Americans? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (61 Votes)

“By allowing biological boys to compete in women’s sports, he will cause girls — especially black girls — to lose out on college scholarships that could help them attain a better life,” she said.

Project 21 member Martin Baker said that while Biden claims to be fighting for the black community, he pushes economic policies — like a $15 minimum wage — that would only hurt it.

Fifty-three percent of black-owned businesses have seen their revenue drop by at least half since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a survey by H&R Block. In addition, black Americans are the only ethnic group that has seen its unemployment numbers rise since Biden took office, Baker said.

“Biden and his allies champion a higher minimum wage that would make the outlook even more bleak. These are not actions that benefit our community,” he said.

Fischer also argued that Biden’s proposed $15 minimum wage would “decrease employment opportunities for Black youth.”

RELATED: Despite Not Being Able to Control Recently Adopted Dog, Bidens Plan on Bringing Another Animal Into the White House

While all of these criticisms are well-founded, progressives are not likely to take them to heart. That’s because they’d rather dismiss and mock black conservatives than honestly engage with them.

One black conservative, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, delivered the Republican response to Biden’s address on Wednesday. He argued that Americans need to stop weaponizing race.

“America is not a racist country,” he said. “It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different types of discrimination, and it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present.”

No amount of backward bigotry will shake my faith in the goodness of America. I meant what I said on Wednesday night, and I’m glad Joe Biden and Kamala Harris agreed with me: America is not a racist country. pic.twitter.com/exKyRfmnrl — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) April 30, 2021

Instead of addressing this argument, leftists made “Uncle Tim” start trending on Twitter, a reference to the racist smear “Uncle Tom.”

Before he was elected, Biden himself showed that he wished to use black Americans for the express purpose of gaining power.

“If you’ve got a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” he infamously declared in a May 2020 interview.

Now that Biden has effectively utilized the black vote to get into the White House, he has no problem ignoring the issues that truly affect black people.

“Biden got into office with the typical bait-and-switch that the left always uses on black America,” Fischer said.

“Joe Biden used black Americans to ascend to the White House, but has basically turned his back on them.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.