It’s definitely 2020 when protesters harassing restaurant patrons and shutting down Philadelphia streets evokes little more than a few tweets and some weary shrugs because, well, at least it wasn’t a riot this time.

Although the city was spared arson, vandalism and looting, Black Lives Matter protesters still turned out to demonstrate in the area around the National Constitution Center where President Donald Trump appeared at a town hall hosted by ABC News on Tuesday, according to The Philadelphia Enquirer.

The protests were mostly peaceful (for real this time), but the BLM activists did their best to make part of the city impassible and unpleasant anyway.

They didn’t do much for their cause, however, as they largely succeeded in making themselves look ridiculous while offering just a little bit from their greatest hits of blocking streets, harassing police officers and yelling at restaurant patrons.

They surrounded Trump supporters and chanted “F— Donald Trump.”

TRENDING: Fred Weinberg: Trump Just Shoved a Hockey Stick Down Dem Gov. Sisolak's Throat

WARNING: The following videos contain graphic language and disturbing images that some viewers will find offensive.

Anti and pro-Trump protests are beginning here in Philly. The protests are not allowed into the park, one officer said. Tons of police surveying the scene pic.twitter.com/Huprnw9N06 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 15, 2020

Some made spectacles of themselves, like the woman in a Trump mask who profaned an American flag.

“A woman in a Trump mask stands in front of some pro-Trump protesters and runs the American flag through the inside of her underwear,” is how Shelby Talcott from the Daily Caller described the horrific scene that could very well be the only justification burning the flag (being put out of its misery rather than in protest, of course).

A woman in a Trump mask stands in front of some pro-Trump protesters and runs the American flag through the inside of her underwear: pic.twitter.com/cpZo5d6uT0 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 15, 2020

Another protester, whom BlazeTV reporter Elijah Schaffer said had earlier “called all Trump supporters devil worshippers,” rode a bike through the streets followed by a huge Muppet-like prop fashioned as a likeness of the president with devil horns.

PHILADELPHIA: A transgender BLM activist in black booty shorts rides a bike and leads the protesters while screaming expletives through a micro megaphone with a crack in it Earlier in the night this person called all Trump supporters devil worshippers pic.twitter.com/bvjs9GYDtg — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 16, 2020

RELATED: With NFL's Ratings Tumbling, Football Legend Says 'Fans Have a Right To Protest'

They tried to block traffic, including a police car, but failed even as one entitled demonstrator walking down a highway on-ramp admonished a police officer to “slow down.”

Some people try to stop a police car from going down the ramp. They let him pass after he says over a speaker that he’s trying to get down to the highway to stop traffic so no one gets run over pic.twitter.com/x9LafCmGA3 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 16, 2020

Protestors also shut down the intersection of Market Street and 13th Street and chanted “Black Lives Matter.”

PHILADELPHIA: BLM protesters have taken a knee to shut down an intersection and chant pic.twitter.com/Xt6fjF2vKH — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 16, 2020

They stood atop a bus stop to hold their signs.

PHILADELPHIA: Protesters have climbed bus stops to protest pic.twitter.com/B4KGnhFLH5 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 16, 2020

And one protester harassed restaurant patrons who were guilty of being white and enjoying dinner at a city restaurant.

“You tired of hearing the truth? Are you tired of hearing the truth?” the man shouted at the diners.

“Yes, you are. Enjoy your privilege, man,” he said.

PHILADELPHIA: BLM supporters have begun harassing white people eating dinner pic.twitter.com/rdPO4IPqno — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 16, 2020

Thankfully, it appeared police officers were ready for them at each pass, which kept the situation under control while undermining the BLM narrative that police are dangerous and aggressive.

While it was refreshing to see a nonviolent demonstration, this latest protest did little to advance whatever legitimate cause the BLM movement is supposed to be fighting for when the tactics are absurd and still sometimes confrontational even when they don’t turn violent.

Many Americans who support equality and justice for people of every color will look upon these demonstrations with amusement or contempt, but it’s hard to imagine that what they’re doing will garner any widespread support.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.