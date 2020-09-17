Login
Black Lives Matter Agitators Block Cop Car, Harass Restaurant Patrons in Philly

By Christine Favocci
Published September 17, 2020 at 1:22pm
It’s definitely 2020 when protesters harassing restaurant patrons and shutting down Philadelphia streets evokes little more than a few tweets and some weary shrugs because, well, at least it wasn’t a riot this time.

Although the city was spared arson, vandalism and looting, Black Lives Matter protesters still turned out to demonstrate in the area around the National Constitution Center where President Donald Trump appeared at a town hall hosted by ABC News on Tuesday, according to The Philadelphia Enquirer.

The protests were mostly peaceful (for real this time), but the BLM activists did their best to make part of the city impassible and unpleasant anyway.

They didn’t do much for their cause, however, as they largely succeeded in making themselves look ridiculous while offering just a little bit from their greatest hits of blocking streets, harassing police officers and yelling at restaurant patrons.

They surrounded Trump supporters and chanted “F— Donald Trump.”

WARNING: The following videos contain graphic language and disturbing images that some viewers will find offensive.

Some made spectacles of themselves, like the woman in a Trump mask who profaned an American flag.

“A woman in a Trump mask stands in front of some pro-Trump protesters and runs the American flag through the inside of her underwear,” is how Shelby Talcott from the Daily Caller described the horrific scene that could very well be the only justification burning the flag (being put out of its misery rather than in protest, of course).

Another protester, whom BlazeTV reporter Elijah Schaffer said had earlier “called all Trump supporters devil worshippers,” rode a bike through the streets followed by a huge Muppet-like prop fashioned as a likeness of the president with devil horns.

They tried to block traffic, including a police car, but failed even as one entitled demonstrator walking down a highway on-ramp admonished a police officer to “slow down.”

Protestors also shut down the intersection of Market Street and 13th Street and chanted “Black Lives Matter.”

They stood atop a bus stop to hold their signs.

And one protester harassed restaurant patrons who were guilty of being white and enjoying dinner at a city restaurant.

“You tired of hearing the truth? Are you tired of hearing the truth?” the man shouted at the diners.

“Yes, you are. Enjoy your privilege, man,” he said.

Thankfully, it appeared police officers were ready for them at each pass, which kept the situation under control while undermining the BLM narrative that police are dangerous and aggressive.

While it was refreshing to see a nonviolent demonstration, this latest protest did little to advance whatever legitimate cause the BLM movement is supposed to be fighting for when the tactics are absurd and still sometimes confrontational even when they don’t turn violent.

Many Americans who support equality and justice for people of every color will look upon these demonstrations with amusement or contempt, but it’s hard to imagine that what they’re doing will garner any widespread support.

Christine Favocci
Christine earned her bachelor's degree from Seton Hall University, where she studied communications and Latin. She left her career in the insurance industry to become a freelance writer and stay-at-home mother.
