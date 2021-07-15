Black Lives Matter Backs Cuba's Communist Regime, Blames US Government in New Statement

The Marxist roots of the Black Lives Matter movement were showing Wednesday as the Black Lives Matter Global Foundation issued a statement fawning over Cuba’s communist regime.

As Cuban protesters risked their lives to stand up to a repressive regime, Black Lives Matter issued a statement on its Instagram page blaming the United States for Cuba’s ills while painting the Communist government of the island nation as angelic.

“Black Lives Matter condemns the U.S. federal government’s inhumane treatment of Cubans, and urges it to immediately lift the economic embargo. This cruel and inhumane policy, instituted with the explicit intention of destabilizing the country and undermining Cubans’ right to choose their own government, is at the heart of Cuba’s current crisis,” the post began, breezing over the fact that Cubans have been under a dictatorship since Fidel Castro took power in 1959.

Black Lives Matter said that ever since the days of the Cuba Missile Crisis, when Castro sought to base Russian missiles off the coast of Florida, the U.S. has mistreated the island nation.

“Since 1962, the United States has forced pain and suffering on the people of Cuba by cutting off food, medicine and supplies, costing the tiny island nation an estimated $130 billion,” it said.

The organization said it was America’s action alone that made Cuba unable to develop its very own coronavirus vaccine.

“Without that money, it is harder for Cuba to acquire medical equipment needed to develop its own Covid-19 vaccines and equipment for food production. This comes in spite of the country’s strong medical care and history of lending doctors and nurses to disasters around the world,” it said.

Being a Black Lives Matter statement, the verbiage eventually found its way to race.

“The people of Cuba are being punished by the U.S. government because the country has maintained its commitment to sovereignty and self-determination. United States leaders have tried to crush this revolution for decades. Instead of international amity, respect and goodwill, the U.S. government has only instigated suffering for the country’s 11 million people — of which four million are Black and Brown,” the organization said.

“Cuba has historically demonstrated solidarity with oppressed peoples of African descent, from protecting Black revolutionaries like Assata Shakur through granting her asylum, to supporting Black liberation struggles in Angola, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau and South Africa,” it said.

As noted by Fox News, Shakur, formerly called JoAnne Chesimard, helped kill a New Jersey state trooper in 1973. Castro gave her asylum in Cuba after she escaped from a U.S. prison.

Revulsion over the Black Lives Matter statement echoed through social media.

The extortionist ring known as the Black Lives Matter organization took a break today from shaking down corporations for millions & buying themselves mansions to share their support for the Communist regime in #Cuba https://t.co/xir94EIJ4X — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 15, 2021

So wait, they support police brutality now? — Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 15, 2021

And for those of in media who wondered why there is opposition to this organization, NOW you can see why…they love Marxism.

Not a word on the secret arrests of opponents to Cuban regime both now & since it’s inception.#PatriaYVida #SOSCuba — Dean (@digitaldean) July 15, 2021

A powerful message from a Cuban on the island: “I fight for freedom, not for a plate of food! I am not going to lower my dignity and treat the government filling up stores as though it were a favor. We want them out, there is no other way.” #SOSCuba #PatriaYVida https://t.co/S82Rlk7CRP — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 15, 2021

It’s worth noting that a lot of Cuban Americans were smeared as “racists” and “conspiracy theorists” by members of the media for correctly noting last year that BLM the org is a Marxist group. They will never receive an apology. https://t.co/a9k64eYCcQ — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 15, 2021

Sopo and Rubio are both the children of Cuban exiles.

The statement closed with a demand much different from Cuban-American protesters’ call for President Joe Biden to support protests in Cuba as a way to topple the communist regime. Instead of the iron fist coming down on the brutal regime, Black Lives Matter suggested something more coddling and cozy.

“Now, we look to President Biden to end the embargo, something Barack Obama called for in 2016. This embargo is a blatant human rights violation and it must come to an end,” the statement said.

