Black Lives Matter Leader Facing Hundreds of Years in Prison After Being Charged with $3.15 Million Scheme

In hindsight, Black Lives Matter was simply a race hustling shakedown to fatten the pockets of its leadership.

BLM co-founder Patrice Cullors resigned in 2021 over accusations of misspending the group’s donations on multimillion dollar properties including a mansion in Toronto, Canada as the New York Post reported.

Cullors is now joined by another prominent name from BLM Oklahoma City, 52-year-old Tashella Sheri Amore Dickerson.

The executive director of BLMOKC has been charged with wire fraud and money laundering as reported by KWTV-DT.

The United States Attorney’s office for the western district of Oklahoma put out a news release on the charges.

“Beginning in late spring 2020, BLMOKC raised funds to support its social justice mission from online donors, as well as from national bail funds. In total, BLMOKC raised more than $5.6 million, which included grants from national bail funds, including the Community Justice Exchange, Massachusetts Bail Fund, and Minnesota Freedom Fund.

“Most of those funds were routed through AFGJ [Alliance for Global Justice], as fiscal sponsor, to BLMOKC.

“According to the Indictment, BLMOKC was supposed to use these national bail fund grants to post pretrial bail for individuals arrested in connection with protests for racial justice after the death of George Floyd.”

Where did the money actually go? The release continues:

“Despite the stated purpose of the money raised, and the terms and conditions of the grants, the Indictment alleges that beginning in June 2020 and continuing through at least October 2025, Dickerson embezzled funds from BLMOKC’s accounts for her personal benefit.

“The Indictment alleges Dickerson deposited at least $3.15 million in returned bail checks into her personal accounts, rather than into BLMOKC’s accounts.”

Having access to the BLMOKC bank account, Cashapp, and Paypal accounts, she allegedly bought a new car, went on vacation in Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, spent tens of thousands of retail shopping, $50,000 on food and groceries, and bought six properties.

That’s $3.15 million dollars Dickerson received in donations from people who actually believed they were supporting her leftist cause of so-called “racial justice.”

These are, as of now, only allegations but KWTV states if found guilty, she faces up to twenty years in prison for each of the 20 counts of wire fraud and ten years in prison for each of the five counts of money laundering.

Black Lives Matter never had a commendable cause.

It was a shakedown to guilt trip white liberals into forking over their money in an apparent effort to challenge “systemic racism” and “white supremacy.”

It seems accomplishing those goals meant buying houses, going on vacation, and going on a shopping spree.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.