Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

'Black Lives Matter' Leader Wins Election to House, Adding to 'The Squad'

×
By Erin Coates
Published November 4, 2020 at 9:28am
P Share Print

A Black Lives Matter activist has become Missouri’s first black congresswoman after an election night victory, and could become the fifth member of the so-called “squad.”

Cori Bush, a nurse and pastor, had garnered 78.9 percent of the vote in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, with 88 percent of results in as of Wednesday morning, The New York Times reported.

“This is definitely a night to remember,” Bush told supporters during her victory speech, according to Fox News.

“This has been a historic day from the beginning to the end.”

TRENDING: Woman Behind Trump Steals the Show with Brilliant Rally Stunt

Bush became an activist in 2014 after Michael Brown was shot and killed by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, according to Refinery 29.

She said was inspired to run for office after witnessing police brutality against Black Lives Matter protesters.

“I was maced and beaten by those same police officers in those same streets,” Bush has said, according to the New York Post.

Are you worried about the fate of Congress?

“Six months from now, as the first black congresswoman in the entire history of Missouri, I will be holding every single one of them accountable.”

She added, “If you didn’t understand what happened, what was birthed right here in St. Louis, Missouri, in St. Louis County, in Ferguson, we’re about to show you.”

She unsuccessfully ran for Senate in 2016 and for House in 2018 but came out on top this year.

Bush defeated longtime incumbent Rep. William Lacy Clay in the August Democratic primary, taking 48.6 percent of the vote, according to the New York Post.

“Bush’s top goals include additional COVID relief, an eviction moratorium, Medicare for All, and an end to qualified immunity for police officers,” Refinery 29 reported.

RELATED: GOP Flips Another House Seat

Bush was endorsed by the Justice Democrats, who also supported Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2018.

“If you don’t know, now you know: ‘The squad’ is here to stay, and it’s growing,” Justice Democrats executive director Alexandra Rojas said in August.

Reps. Ilhan Omar, Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley — the original members of the progressive “squad” — have all won re-election.

Bush is among three other newly elected progressives who may join the ranks of ‘the squad” — New York’s Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones, and Illinois’ Marie Newman.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







'Black Lives Matter' Leader Wins Election to House, Adding to 'The Squad'
Morning Update: Two Key Battlegrounds Deadlocked, Trump Holds Sizable Lead in Another
Trump's Big Election Day Update: 'We Feel Very Good'
Glitch Causes Heavily Republican County's Voting Machines To Go Down for Hours
Famed Polling Analyst Downgrades Biden's Chances of Winning at the Last Minute
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×