A group backing Black Lives Matter has a convicted terrorist on its board of directors.

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation is funded through Thousand Currents, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit organization.

Susan Rosenberg, a former member of the Weather Underground leftist terrorist organization, is currently a member of the Thousand Currents board of directors.

A biography of Rosenberg on the Thousand Currents board of directors webpage describes her as “a human rights and prisoners rights advocate, adjunct professor, communications consultant, award-winning writer, public speaker and a formerly incarcerated person.”

The organization also details its connection to the Black Lives Matter as “a fiscal sponsorship agreement,” with Thousand Currents providing “the legal and administrative framework to enable BLM to fulfill its mission.”

Rosenberg was arrested in New Jersey in 1984 for unloading 740 pounds of explosives and weapons, which she planned to use in a series of politically motivated bombings, according to a New York Times report from 2001.

At the time of her arrest, Rosenberg was also wanted for her alleged involvement in the infamous 1981 Brink’s robbery in Rockland County that resulted in the killings of two police officers and one security guard, The Times reported.

Although charged, Rosenberg was never tried for her alleged connection to the Brink’s robbery because Rudy Giuliani, the United States attorney for Manhattan at the time, decided that her 58-year sentence was more than enough, according to The Times.

She was released from prison in 2001 thanks to a controversial decision by then-President Bill Clinton to commute her sentence. Politicians at the time such as then-Mayor Giuliani and even Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer harshly criticized Clinton’s decision to free the convicted terrorist, as did then-New York City Police Commissioner Bernard B. Kerik.

Thanks to the commutation, Rosenberg only served 16 years of her 58-year sentence.

Andrew C. McCarthy, a former federal prosecutor who had worked on Rosenberg’s case, described the details of the case in a 2008 commentary piece for National Review.

“Rosenberg turned her New Jersey terrorism trial into a circus, posturing as a political prisoner. At her sentencing, she urged her supporters to continue their war against the United States. (“When we were first captured we said, we’re caught, we’re not defeated, long live the armed struggle. We’d like to take this moment to rededicate ourselves to our revolutionary principles, to our commitment to continue to fight for the defeat of U.S. imperialism.”) She expressed remorse about only one thing: she hadn’t had the courage to shoot it out with the police who’d apprehended her,” McCarthy wrote.

“Her brazen barbarism moved a highly respected federal judge not only to impose the 58-year sentence but to recommend against parole (within the limits of then-existing law, under which convicts “maxed out” after two thirds of their jail terms). Southern District U.S. Attorney Rudy Giuliani then dismissed the Brink’s charges: not because Rosenberg was innocent but because there had already been a grueling trial that Rosenberg didn’t deign to attend while she was out plotting murder and mayhem. There was no need for the pandemonium a second Rosenberg trial promised: the New Jersey sentence should have kept her on ice for at least 20 and, more likely, well over 30 years.”

Much like Rosenberg, the Black Lives Matter organization also has many far-left positions.

On the about page of the organization’s website, BLM declares its intentions to “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.”

Additionally, the organization continues to propagate the idea of systemic racism despite significant evidence to the contrary.

Black Lives Matter has also called for “a national defunding of police” in response to the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose May 25 death in police custody sparked a round of riots and protests throughout the country.

