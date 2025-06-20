Black Lives Matter Organization Spends Juneteenth Demanding White People 'Pay Reparations'

President Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election reminds us that the racial separatists on the left do not matter.

Indeed, the vast majority of Americans prefer to follow Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in judging people by their character. Segregating human beings by skin color, in fact, seems like the kind of thing the Ku Klux Klan would have done.

Alas, the segregationists have returned with a vengeance in the form of Black Lives Matter Grassroots, which marked Thursday’s Juneteenth holiday with a statement demanding that white people “pay reparations” and, for good measure, “[d]o not ask to come to the cookout.”

The statement featured a direct message and program of action for white people with misplaced guilt and no dignity.

“White folks …” the statement read, “It’s time to pay reparations. Commit yourselves to real reparations policies that hold accountable the government, white-supremacist capitalism, and white people — who continue to benefit from our generations of stolen labor.”

So reparations include race-based government policies? They do, and that would be bad enough, but it got worse.

To a BLM racist, in fact, reparations require personal acts of contrition.

“Slide your Black friend some benjamins,” the statement continued. “Make a check out to Black liberation organizations, like BLM Grassroots. Don’t have money? Wash your neighbor’s car. Watch her kids. Give him a ride. Sweep their front stoop.”

OK. Having done all that, may I socialize with my black friends? Evidently not, according to the BLM Grassroots statement.

“Do not ask to come to the cookout,” the program of action for “white folks” concluded.

Hmmm … well, I suppose I’m not allowed to have black friends. BLM Grassroots said so.

Note, too, that to BLM Grassroots, only skin color matters, not wealth.

“Don’t have money?” they ask. No problem. In your spare time, between jobs, do your racial penance by washing your black neighbor’s car, watching their kids, or sweeping their front stoop.

And THAT explains why racial separatism feels so dark and oppressive. No matter what you do, no matter when your ancestors arrived in the United States, you cannot escape it. Melanin dictates everything.

Calls for reparations, of course, have come from many places, including Congress.

If reparations only involved “atoning” for slavery by taking money from people who have never held slaves and giving it to people who have never been slaves, it would be objectionable enough.

The corresponding racial separatism, however, amounts to nothing more than what the KKK once demanded.

Moreover, the Juneteenth holiday in general, however well-meaning some of its advocates may be, originated not in a collective memorialization of slavery’s victims, but in a narcissistic orgy of virtue-signaling, which played out during the Black Lives Matter 2020 summer of madness.

The holiday, therefore, naturally lends itself to these kinds of statements from groups composed of narcissists, such as BLM Grassroots.

Mercifully, in the Age of Trump, one may safely ignore them.

