Black Lives Matter Protests Christmas Shopping in Attempt To 'Disrupt White Capitalism'

Honoring its six-year “Black Xmas” tradition, Black Lives Matter organized protests this Christmas season to disrupt holiday shoppers and encourage the disruption of so-called “white capitalism.”

According to The Daily Wire, one such demonstration was held just this past weekend with nearly a thousand activists taking to the streets of Los Angeles in the organization’s Mass March for Justice.

But the march was not all Black Lives Matter Los Angeles had planned in order to stick it to the man Sunday.

Instead, the protesters proceeded to descend on the Hollywood & Highland shopping center in an attempt to “interrupt commerce on the weekend before Christmas” and end with a bang their month-long campaign advocating that holiday shopping no longer be done at upscale, white-owned businesses.

“Together, we disrupted White capitalism, celebrated the Spirits of those whose bodies were stolen by state violence & honored our Ancestors and the Divine by heeding our #SacredDuty,” organizers wrote on Twitter.

1000 folks out for our Mass March for Justice yesterday ending at Hollywood & Highland. Together, we disrupted White capitalism, celebrated the Spirits of those whose bodies were stolen by state violence & honored our Ancestors and the Divine by heeding our #SacredDuty. pic.twitter.com/zwMefDdKlv — #BlackLivesMatter-LA (@BLMLA) December 23, 2019

Apparently it is now the sacred duty of the modern cultural activist to ruin the Christmas shopping experience of thousands of people who, in all likelihood, have absolutely no direct ties to the institution of 19th-century chattel slavery — or even modern American policing.

Of course, that is the inherent beauty of protests such as these: They reveal the true intentions of the cultural activists and community organizers planning them.

These protests do not in any way, shape or form relate to the societal ills those activists and organizers claim to be concerned with.

And for good reason.

For the majority of cultural organizers and activists, true equality and social justice are never the intended goal.

They simply want the political capital that comes with reaping the harvest of cultural discontent — a harvest which sees its highest yield only when race relations are strained and class conflict is at all-time highs.

“We’re here because we continued to be murdered, to be abused, to be dehumanized, by this system, so that people with money and power can continue to enjoy the benefit of the indigenous land and the black labor that built this country.”⁦@BLMLA⁩ Mass March for Justice 12/22 pic.twitter.com/pejryp8AlZ — PSL – LosAngeles (@psl_losangeles) December 23, 2019

Black lives still matter! Police keep killing Black people and no one is being held accountable. We have to stand up. Join the Mass March this Sunday 3pm in Hollywood w/ @BLMLA & @WP4BL https://t.co/ZivGojHyaf — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 18, 2019

“We’re here because we continued to be murdered, to be abused, to be dehumanized by this system,” the activists at these massive rallies claim.

But rather than work together with Americans who hold more traditional values of liberty and equality, these activists do everything in their power to inconvenience, divide and aggrieve their fellow Americans.

Rather than work inside the legal and political institutions put in place to facilitate positive cultural change, these activists do everything in their power to disrupt and undermine those institutions.

And if six years of their ridiculous Christmas demonstrations reveal anything, it’s that Black Lives Matter is no longer about protecting the black community or improving black lives in America — if it ever was in the first place.

Instead, the movement is driven, much like feminism and any other modern cultural movement you can name, by little more than the radical progressive orthodoxy of the American left.

With Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” as its sacred text, these types of movements are about one thing and one thing only: driving a wedge between already estranged American factions for political gain.

