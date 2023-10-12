Black Lives Matter Showing Support for Hamas Amid Terrorist Attacks in Israel

The entire world is reeling from the brutality of the Hamas attacks on Israel over the weekend.

Every hour, new videos and reports seem to emerge showing the inhumanity of what was done in the border villages, from murder to raping and pillaging to the beheading of babies. Those of us who cover the news for a living have been left numb and broken, as are many others who are reading or watching it.

But there are some in our nation who are condoning the horrific brutality — the same people who justified the burning of buildings, looting of small businesses and destruction of major cities with the death of one single man.

Black Lives Matter Chicago made a social media post with a graphic of a paraglider with a Palestinian flag — a reference to the paragliders who dropped into the peace festival near Gaza and proceeded to slaughter hundreds of people.

The graphic was accompanied by a caption that read, “That is all that is it!” according to Fox News.

BLM deleted their pro-Hamas tweet after it got 30 million views on Twitter. It’s still their cover photo on Facebook: pic.twitter.com/rf7t5taBBd — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 11, 2023

After X users blasted the post, it was deleted. On Wednesday, BLM Chicago addressed the controversy.

“Yesterday we sent out msgs that we aren’t proud of,” the group said. “We stand with Palestine & the people who will do what they must to live free. Our hearts are with, the grieving mothers, those rescuing babies from rubble, who are in danger of being wiped out completely.”

Yesterday we sent out msgs that we aren’t proud of. We stand with Palestine & the people who will do what they must to live free. Our hearts are with, the grieving mothers, those rescuing babies from rubble, who are in danger of being wiped out completely🇵🇸♥️🖤💚 — BLMChicago (@BLMChi) October 11, 2023

Not a word for the mothers who don’t have babies to rescue anymore.

BLM Chicago’s post was not sent out by some outlier social media intern. BLM Grassroots, the Los Angeles chapter of BLM, also posted a wordy statement.

“As the world is faced with deep questions about self-determination, as well all desire and pray for a world of peace, we must stand unwaveringly on the side of the oppressed,” it said. “When a people have been subject to decades of apartheid and unimaginable violence, their resistance must not be condemned, but understood as a desperate act of self-defense.

“Black Lives Matter Grassroots stands in solidarity with our Palestinian family who are currently resisting 57 years of settler colonialism and apartheid.

“As Black people continue the fight to end militarism and mass incarcerations in our own communities, let us understand the resistance in Palestine as an attempt to tear down the gates of the world’s biggest open air prison.

“As a radical Black organization grounded in abolitionist ideals, we see clear parallels between Black and Palestinian people.”

Black Lives Matter Grassroots

Statement in #Solidarity with the People of #Palestine. pic.twitter.com/BgsQBAZdis — BLM Grassroots (@blmgrassroots) October 10, 2023

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson posted a screenshot of the now-deleted BLM Chicago tweet and said, “Remember when Joe Biden labeled pro-life Catholics ‘domestic terrorists?’ Well, here’s Black Lives Matter — who Biden hosted at the White House— openly gloating about *literal* Hamas terrorists killing at least 14 Americans. Will anything happen to them?”

Remember when Joe Biden labeled pro-life Catholics “domestic terrorists?” Well, here’s Black Lives Matter— who Biden hosted at the White House— openly gloating about *literal* Hamas terrorists killing at least 14 Americans Will anything happen to them? pic.twitter.com/7TnBUFTN7N — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 10, 2023

Journalist Andy Ngo also shared the post, saying, “The official Chicago chapter of Black Lives Matter released a graphic of a Hamas paraglider with the text: ‘I stand with Palestine.’ A unit of Hamas militants used paragliders and hang gliders to launch their armed massacre of civilians in southern Israel. BLM, like Antifa, has long expressed support for Palestinian terrorism in the name of ‘de-colonialism’ and fighting capitalism.”

The official Chicago chapter of Black Lives Matter released a graphic of a Hamas paraglider with the text: “I stand with Palestine.” A unit of Hamas militants used paragliders and hang gliders to launch their armed massacre of civilians in southern Israel. BLM, like Antifa, has… pic.twitter.com/ATN2d4sAcf — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 10, 2023

BLM has never been very good at hiding its core intentions, but celebrating the brutal killings of innocents lets Americans see just how depraved the organization is.

Do you support BLM? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (123 Votes)

A September article on Built In proudly listed the companies that were still supporting BLM with millions of dollars in donations.

Among them were Cisco, IBM, Microsoft, Shopify, Uber, Comcast and, of course, Target.

Will these “woke” companies stand up now and denounce the anti-Semitism of Black Lives Matter?

Will celebrities take to the street to denounce BLM antisemitism?

Will they stop their support of the radical organization that condones baby killers?

The silence is deafening.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.