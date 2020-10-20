Login
Black Lives Matter Supporter Arrested for Allegedly Firing Shotgun at Trump Supporters

By Erin Coates
Published October 20, 2020 at 10:40am
An apparent Black Lives Matter supporter was being held without bond after police say he fired a shotgun at Trump supporters who drove by in a pickup truck.

Douglas Kuhn was booked at the White Marsh Precinct in Kingsville, Maryland, after the Saturday incident, WJZ-TV reported.

Neal Houk and his son were driving a white pickup truck with political signs supporting President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

Houk said they honked their horn in a good-natured manner at Kuhn, who was putting up a Black Lives Matter sign in his yard.

“He reached down. He had a shotgun right there, pulled it out and pointed it right at [the truck],” Houk said.

“We were in disbelief. Next thing we heard was a shotgun blast.”

No one was hurt in the incident, and another neighbor confirmed that he had heard the shot.

Do you think people are taking politics too far?

“We didn’t see it. We heard it and it was indistinguishable that it was a shotgun,” neighbor Todd told WJZ.

Todd said Kuhn had a couple of political signs stolen from his yard before, but he did not think it justified Kuhn’s alleged response to the honking.

“For someone to take it that far, you gotta be filled with a lot of rage to go out and put a sign up and carry a 12-gauge with you,” he said.

Police found a 12-gauge shotgun shell, and took Kuhn into custody.

“We see what’s going on in the country, and I really didn’t expect it right here at home,” Houk said.

“Then, to hear the gunshot, we were rattled. I’m shaking just talking about it.”

Todd added, “People are taking the politics a little too serious.”

“Kuhn is facing multiple assault and reckless endangerment charges and a felony firearm charge,” WJZ reported.

If he is convicted, he could spend up to 100 years in prison.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
