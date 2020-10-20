Black Lives Matter Supporter Arrested for Allegedly Firing Shotgun at Trump Supporters

An apparent Black Lives Matter supporter was being held without bond after police say he fired a shotgun at Trump supporters who drove by in a pickup truck.

Douglas Kuhn was booked at the White Marsh Precinct in Kingsville, Maryland, after the Saturday incident, WJZ-TV reported.

Neal Houk and his son were driving a white pickup truck with political signs supporting President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

Houk said they honked their horn in a good-natured manner at Kuhn, who was putting up a Black Lives Matter sign in his yard.

“He reached down. He had a shotgun right there, pulled it out and pointed it right at [the truck],” Houk said.

“We were in disbelief. Next thing we heard was a shotgun blast.”

No one was hurt in the incident, and another neighbor confirmed that he had heard the shot.

“We didn’t see it. We heard it and it was indistinguishable that it was a shotgun,” neighbor Todd told WJZ.

Todd said Kuhn had a couple of political signs stolen from his yard before, but he did not think it justified Kuhn’s alleged response to the honking.

“For someone to take it that far, you gotta be filled with a lot of rage to go out and put a sign up and carry a 12-gauge with you,” he said.

Police found a 12-gauge shotgun shell, and took Kuhn into custody.

“We see what’s going on in the country, and I really didn’t expect it right here at home,” Houk said.

“Then, to hear the gunshot, we were rattled. I’m shaking just talking about it.”

Todd added, “People are taking the politics a little too serious.”

“Kuhn is facing multiple assault and reckless endangerment charges and a felony firearm charge,” WJZ reported.

If he is convicted, he could spend up to 100 years in prison.

