Black Lives Matter is supporting an effort to boot 100 Republicans from Congress on the grounds that anyone who voted to contest the Electoral College results must go.

A resolution calling for investigations that could eventually lead to expulsions was introduced last month by Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, who has aligned herself with the self-styled “squad” of House progressives.

Expel the Republican members of Congress who incited the white supremacist attempted coup. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 8, 2021

Black Lives Matter now wants that resolution to be adopted.

“There are still people in Congress who played a role in the violent insurrection a few weeks ago,” the group wrote on its website.

“It is not enough to denounce the white supremacy behind the attack. We must remove its endorsers from Congress — Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and the over 100 Republicans who voted against certifying the electoral college,” Black Lives Matter said.

“That’s why we’re supporting Rep. Cori Bush’s resolution, which would investigate and expel the GOP members of Congress who attempted to overturn the election and incited a white supremacist attack.”

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida noted last month that Black Lives Matter was far more incendiary in its comments about last summer’s rioting than was former President Donald Trump last month when speaking to his supporters before the Capitol incursion.

“You can moan and groan, but he was far more explicit about his calls for peace than some of the BLM and left-wing rioters were this summer when we saw violence sweep across this nation,” Gaetz said, according to The Associated Press.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida also pointed out that violence seemed to be condemned based on politics, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

“The events that we saw this week should sicken every single one of us. … Riots should be rejected by everyone, every single time,” Rubio said after the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion. “Now, are the left hypocrites? Absolutely. I remember what they now are calling ‘insurrection,’ they were justifying just this summer.”

Bush herself has supported some of the actions of the loosely organized far-left coalition of so-called “anti-fascist” protesters known as antifa, which has been linked to violence in protests around the country.

“AntiFa was on the ground with us during the Ferguson Uprising working to keep black protesters safe (even when the cameras had left) when a lot of other folks weren’t,” Bush tweeted in June.

AntiFa was on the ground with us during the Ferguson Uprising working to keep black protesters safe (even when the cameras had left) when a lot of other folks weren’t. Let the record reflect… — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) June 2, 2020

The resolution introduced last month by Bush claims that “in a politically motivated and last-ditch effort to overthrow the election, over 140 Members of Congress, led by Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama, Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, have taken unprecedented steps to defy the will of the American people who overwhelmingly voted for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris by voting against the certification of the votes of the Electoral College.”

The resolution makes race a central issue, saying that “refusing to concede the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election and raising baseless allegations of fraud in States in which Black, Brown, and Indigenous people have been instrumental to the election outcome suggests racial animus and a continuation of efforts by Republican Members of Congress to disenfranchise Black, Brown, and Indigenous voters.”

“Senseless attacks on the results of the 2020 Presidential election that seek to question the credibility of and will of Black, Brown, and Indigenous voters betrays the text and spirit of the Constitution of the United States, which each Member swears to support and defend, and violates the Rules of the House of Representatives, which explicitly forbid Members from committing unbecoming acts that reflect poorly on our chamber,” the resolution adds.

It calls for the House Committee on Ethics to “investigate, and issue a report on, whether any and all actions taken by Members of the 117th Congress who sought to overturn the 2020 Presidential election violated their oath of office to uphold the Constitution or the Rules of the House of Representatives, and should face sanction, including removal from the House of Representatives.”

